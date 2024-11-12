Arunachal: NCORD Meeting to Strengthen Efforts Against Drug Trafficking held in Tawang

TAWANG- The Tawang Police conducted a District-level Narcotics Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting today in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The meeting was chaired by in-charge Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Sang Khandu and focused on strengthening inter-agency coordination to combat narcotics-related activities in Tawang.

Key officials present included Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Tawang, Tasso Kato; Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Piyush Gaikwad; DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, along with representatives from state and central intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces, and Bazaar Committee Secretaries.

Dy. SP Tawang delivered a detailed PowerPoint presentation, showcasing the police’s ongoing efforts and strategies against illicit drug trafficking in the district.

He emphasized the critical role of Bazaar Secretaries and Gaon Burahs in gathering intelligence and urged them to actively share information that could aid in identifying and apprehending local drug peddlers.

During the discussion, Bazaar Secretaries suggested conducting surprise inspections in marketplaces to curb any hidden narcotics activities.

Representatives from the Intelligence Bureau and paramilitary forces also contributed valuable recommendations to enhance inter-agency coordination and response.

In his concluding remarks, incharge Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu underscored the importance of holding regular NCORD meetings to remain vigilant against potential narcotics threats.

While the incidence of NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases in Tawang remains low, he stressed the need for heightened awareness and proactive measures to prevent any escalation.

He also encouraged intelligence agencies and Bazaar Committees to gather actionable information to pre-emptively tackle any emerging issues.