Arunachal: NCORD Meeting in Tawang Focuses on Drug Abuse and Tourist Safety

TAWANG- A District Level NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) meeting was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Tawang under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta, Dy.SP Tasso Kato, representatives from central intelligence agencies, paramilitary forces, and other stakeholders.

Addressing the meeting, SP Tasi Darang expressed concern over the growing threat of narcotics and stated that “drug abuse is destroying our society like cancer.” He briefed participants on recent enforcement actions undertaken by Tawang Police, including the arrest of accused persons and the seizure of 12.6 grams of suspected heroin during recent operations.

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The Superintendent of Police also informed the gathering about coordinated anti-narcotics efforts undertaken jointly by Tawang Police, SSB Lungla, and local villagers to destroy wild cannabis plantations in different parts of the district.

Highlighting recent public-oriented policing initiatives, the SP said that traffic personnel have been deployed as tourist police to assist visitors travelling to Tawang. He further informed the meeting that a dedicated police post for tourists has also been activated to improve visitor support and security management in the district.

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Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo urged members of the public to act as the “eyes and ears” of the administration by reporting suspicious activities to the authorities. She emphasized the importance of intelligence gathering and coordination among agencies and stakeholders to strengthen efforts against drug trafficking and related activities.

While observing that Tawang continues to maintain a comparatively low crime rate, the Deputy Commissioner cautioned against complacency and stressed the need for sustained vigilance, particularly in areas concerning child protection and prevention of substance abuse.

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During the discussion, Assistant Commissioner Sange Norbu, Officer-in-Charge of Tawang Police Station Inspector N. Angu, along with representatives from the Taxi Union, Hoteliers Association, Market Welfare Committee, and various departments, shared suggestions and views regarding preventive measures and public cooperation.

The meeting concluded with a collective commitment from all stakeholders towards strengthening awareness campaigns, preventive strategies, and coordinated enforcement action against drug abuse in the district.

Earlier in the day, the Deputy Commissioner also chaired a review meeting with Dy. Director of Census Operations Phiralin Passah and Statistical Investigator Saksham Kohli, who are currently on an official visit to Tawang to monitor the ongoing Houselisting Operations under Census 2027. The meeting was attended by all Charge Officers of the district.