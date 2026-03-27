Arunachal: NCORD Meet Pushes Drug-Free East Siang

PASIGHAT- The 19th District NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) review meeting in East Siang district underscored the importance of community participation in efforts to build a drug-free society, with officials highlighting the need for coordinated action and grassroots engagement.

The meeting, held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Pasighat on March 27, was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani. In her address, she emphasised that local communities play a critical role in addressing drug-related challenges, given their close understanding of ground realities.

“We are committed to creating greater awareness through community participation so that our collective efforts towards a better and brighter future for our youth bear fruit,” she said.

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The Deputy Commissioner also directed enhanced coordination between the police and the excise department, particularly in the context of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly elections. Joint patrolling and intensified checking at interstate border points were stressed as key measures.

During the meeting, officials reviewed progress under various initiatives, including the skilling of recovering youth under the district administration’s Project Arohit. Enforcement actions under the Excise Act, compliance with standard operating procedures, and awareness campaigns conducted under the VADA initiative by East Siang Police were also assessed.

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Stakeholders discussed strategies to strengthen rehabilitation and prevention efforts, with inputs from various departments and organisations. The meeting also served as a platform to evaluate ongoing programmes and identify gaps in implementation.

Among those present were Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba, Dr. Y.R. Darang (I/C Joint DHS cum Medical Superintendent, BPGH), Deputy SP Ayup Boko, SDPO Atan Taki, Superintendent of Tax and Excise Kangong Dai, and representatives of anti-drug committees, women’s organisations, and district-level departments.

Officials indicated that continued collaboration between enforcement agencies, civil society, and community groups will be crucial in sustaining anti-drug initiatives and ensuring long-term impact in the district.