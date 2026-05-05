ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: NCC Training Camp Begins at Tawang

Around 500 NCC cadets from four districts participate in a 10-day training camp focused on discipline, leadership, and skill development.

Last Updated: 05/05/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: NCC Training Camp Begins at Tawang

TAWANG: The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) of the 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps commenced on May 3 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, bringing together approximately 500 cadets from multiple districts of the state.

The ten-day camp, scheduled to conclude on May 12, has drawn participation from cadets representing Tawang, East Kameng, West Kameng, and Bichom districts. The initiative is aimed at providing structured training while promoting discipline, unity, and leadership among youth.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- East Siang Police Arrest Drug Peddler in Pasighat

Officials stated that the camp features a comprehensive training schedule designed to enhance both physical and mental capabilities of cadets. Activities include weapon training, drill exercises, map reading, firing practice, firefighting, and self-defence. Cadets are also being introduced to weapon displays and practical sessions on disaster management and life-saving techniques.

Also Read- Khandu Meets Governor, Reviews Projects, Monsoon Readiness

In addition to physical training, the programme incorporates central lectures delivered by civil and military experts. These sessions are intended to provide cadets with insights into leadership, national security, and the role of youth in community service.

The CATC serves as a key component of NCC’s broader training framework, offering cadets an opportunity to develop confidence, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility. Officials emphasised that such camps play a vital role in shaping disciplined and socially responsible citizens.

Tags
Last Updated: 05/05/2026
1 minute read
WATCH AIGEET

Related Articles

PM Appoints Dr Joram Aniya to NITI Aayog

PM Appoints Dr Joram Aniya to NITI Aayog

Long-serving SDE Officer Lailang Retires

Arunachal: NSS Unit Leads TB Awareness Drive in Papum Pare

Arunachal: NSS Unit Leads TB Awareness Drive in Papum Pare

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Roads, Bridges in Lohit

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Roads, Bridges in Lohit

Governor Felicitates Manami Gamlin with Rising Sun Medallion

Governor Felicitates Manami Gamlin with Rising Sun Medallion

Arunachal: Immunisation Meet Held at CHC Chayang Tajo

Arunachal: Immunisation Meet Held at CHC Chayang Tajo

Arunachal: Census 2027 Enumeration Begins in East Kameng

Arunachal: Census 2027 Enumeration Begins in East Kameng

Pema Khandu Highlights Arunachal Growth Story at ICPP Growth Conference

Pema Khandu Highlights Arunachal Growth Story at ICPP Growth Conference

Arunachal Scholar Showcases Tani Mental Health Models at NAOP conference

Arunachal Scholar Showcases Tani Mental Health Models at NAOP conference

Arunachal: Christians Demand Repeal of APFRA 1978

Arunachal: Christians Demand Repeal of APFRA 1978

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button