Arunachal: NCC Training Camp Begins at Tawang

TAWANG: The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC) of the 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps commenced on May 3 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, bringing together approximately 500 cadets from multiple districts of the state.

The ten-day camp, scheduled to conclude on May 12, has drawn participation from cadets representing Tawang, East Kameng, West Kameng, and Bichom districts. The initiative is aimed at providing structured training while promoting discipline, unity, and leadership among youth.

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Officials stated that the camp features a comprehensive training schedule designed to enhance both physical and mental capabilities of cadets. Activities include weapon training, drill exercises, map reading, firing practice, firefighting, and self-defence. Cadets are also being introduced to weapon displays and practical sessions on disaster management and life-saving techniques.

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In addition to physical training, the programme incorporates central lectures delivered by civil and military experts. These sessions are intended to provide cadets with insights into leadership, national security, and the role of youth in community service.

The CATC serves as a key component of NCC’s broader training framework, offering cadets an opportunity to develop confidence, teamwork, and a sense of responsibility. Officials emphasised that such camps play a vital role in shaping disciplined and socially responsible citizens.