Arunachal: NCC, NIMAS Conduct Rafting Training in Bhalukpong

BHALUKPONG- The 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion (AP Bn) NCC Tawang, in coordination with the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), is conducting a White Water Rafting Course for National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at the Kameng River near Tippi in Bhalukpong, Arunachal Pradesh.

The training programme, which began on March 8 and will continue until March 17, 2026, has brought together 50 NCC cadets from Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Officials said 30 cadets are from Tawang and West Kameng districts, while the remaining 20 cadets are from various districts of Assam, highlighting the inter-state participation in the adventure training initiative.

Also Read- Mebo Forest Fire Largely Contained After 4-Day Effort

During the 10-day course, cadets are being introduced to the fundamentals of white water rafting, including the use of rafting equipment, river navigation techniques, safety procedures, rescue drills, and identification of potential river hazards.

The training is being conducted under the supervision and guidance of trained instructors from NIMAS, who are providing both theoretical and practical instruction to the cadets.

In addition to rafting exercises, the programme also includes trekking activities to nearby locations such as Phinjuli and surrounding areas, along with a visit to a local cave as part of the adventure exposure.

Also Read- Drug Peddler Held with 17.88g Suspected Heroin in Pasighat

Cadets are also scheduled to undertake an educational visit to the Tippi Orchid Research Centre, a well-known horticultural research facility in the region.

Officials said the course is aimed at promoting adventure sports, teamwork, leadership, confidence and life skills among NCC cadets, while also encouraging environmental awareness and appreciation of natural ecosystems.

The initiative forms part of broader NCC efforts to expose young cadets to outdoor challenges and experiential learning through adventure-based training programmes.