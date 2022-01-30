Arunachal NCC Girl participated in R-Day parade

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- The lone girl from Arunachal Pradesh to have undertaken the arduous task of marching on the RAJPATH is worth-sharing which will inspire the other Arunachal young girls to join NCC.

Miss Juo Marry Malling contributed immensely in Covid-19 relief work in her college and locality. In the bargain she also suffered from Covid-19. But with her zeal and dedication to come for RDC selection at NER Dte level, she came out a champion and along with 70 other SW Cadets participated in Inter Gp Competition in the run upto RDC-2022.

She was very well prepared and was in the 16 SW cadets who made it for RDC-2022 and was amongst first six SW cadets who were fielded for Rajpath. She did not stop here but was selected to walk on Rajpath to cherish her dream. She hails from Upper Subansiri district. She was congratulated by the senior officers of NCC for her grit and tenacity.