Arunachal: NCC CATC-19 Concludes Successfully in Tawang

TAWANG- The 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, Tawang, successfully concluded the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC)-19 conducted from May 14 to May 23 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tawang.

A total of 164 NCC cadets from Tawang and West Kameng districts participated in the ten-day camp, which aimed to promote discipline, leadership, teamwork and overall personality development among young participants.

During the camp, cadets attended a series of lectures and interactive sessions on subjects including biodiversity conservation, gender sensitivity, the benefits of joining the National Cadet Corps (NCC), and career opportunities in the Indian Army.

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A major component of the programme was the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme training conducted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). According to organisers, 95 senior division and senior wing cadets participated in the disaster preparedness training.

The training programme focused on practical emergency response skills, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), bleeding control, splinting, search and rescue techniques, rappelling and first aid procedures. Officials said the sessions were aimed at improving the cadets’ preparedness and response capabilities during emergencies and natural disasters.

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To familiarise cadets with military equipment and defence systems, a weapon display session was also organised during the camp. Cadets received firsthand exposure to various weapons and equipment used by security forces.

In addition to training activities, several competitions and co-curricular programmes were conducted throughout the camp, including drill competitions, drawing contests, group discussions and cultural events. Organisers stated that these activities were intended to encourage confidence, creativity, communication skills and team spirit among participants.

The camp concluded with active participation from cadets, instructors and NCC staff. Officials said the successful completion of CATC-19 reflected the NCC’s continued emphasis on youth development, leadership training and nation-building initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh.