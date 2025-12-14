Arunachal: NCC CATC-134 Camp Begins at Himalayan University

ITANAGAR- The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters, Tezpur, has commenced a Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-134) at the Himalayan University campus in Itanagar. The camp is being conducted from December 13 to December 22, 2025.

A total of 272 NCC cadets from various educational institutions across Arunachal Pradesh are participating in the camp. The training programme is being conducted with the support of three Associate NCC Officers, twelve Army instructors and nine civil staff members.

Camp Commandant Colonel Samudra Vijay Sarma welcomed the cadets and encouraged them to make the most of the training opportunity. He emphasised the importance of discipline, dedication and commitment, urging the cadets to strive for excellence across all aspects of training.

The primary objective of the camp is to instil a spirit of camaraderie, nationalism and leadership among young cadets. Despite the ongoing construction of the NCC Academy at Balijan, the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion continues its training activities to ensure continuity in cadet development. Officials noted that once the academy becomes operational, training schedules and facilities are expected to become more streamlined and efficient.

The cadets are undergoing a structured training regime that includes physical training, drill, yoga, battle craft, firing practice, games and cultural activities. The programme has been designed to foster physical fitness, mental resilience and teamwork.

Addressing the cadets, the Commanding Officer encouraged active participation in all scheduled activities and stressed the importance of maintaining high standards of discipline, morale and conduct. He also advised cadets to work on improving their verbal communication skills through peer interaction, highlighting communication as a key leadership trait. Interaction with cadets from different institutions, he noted, also provides opportunities to develop social skills.

In addition to military training and small arms firing, the camp will feature motivational lectures by eminent speakers from various fields.

The Commanding Officer expressed gratitude to the Vice Chancellor and Principal of Himalayan University for providing campus facilities to support the conduct of the training camp.