Arunachal: NCC CATC-05 Concludes at JNV Megdong

MEGDONG- The Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-05), organised by the National Cadet Corps through the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion under the aegis of NCC Group Headquarters Tezpur, concluded on May 10 at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Megdong.

Held over ten days from May 1, the camp has been described as a significant initiative aimed at extending structured NCC training opportunities to cadets residing in remote and geographically distant regions of Arunachal Pradesh. According to organisers, CATC-05 was the first NCC camp of its kind to be conducted in the far-flung Megdong region, reflecting an effort to improve inclusivity and access to youth training programmes.

The camp featured a comprehensive training schedule designed to promote discipline, leadership, physical fitness, and national integration among cadets. Activities included physical training, yoga, aerobics, drill, weapon training, map reading, field craft, battle craft, judging distance exercises, camouflage techniques, and field signal training. Cadets also received CPR instruction, disaster management awareness sessions, and lectures on drug abuse prevention.

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A key component of the camp involved 25-metre shooting and firing practice, aimed at improving cadets’ confidence, concentration, and practical field skills.

The programme also included a series of lectures delivered by invited resource persons. Lieutenant Siddhant Gaikwad of 19 JAT spoke on Operation Sindoor, while Nyajar Gusar, Deputy Director of the Women and Child Health Department, conducted a session on health and hygiene awareness. ADC Kodak addressed cadets on career counselling and opportunities for higher education and public service.

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As part of experiential learning activities, cadets visited Vibrant Villages including Megdong, Meche Marde, and Belo, where they interacted with local residents and learned about the cultural traditions and lifestyle of the region. A Swachh Bharat cleanliness drive was also organised within the school premises to encourage civic responsibility and environmental awareness.

Adventure-based and collaborative exercises formed another major aspect of the camp. Cadets participated in trekking expeditions and crew cooking activities intended to build teamwork, endurance, self-reliance, and cooperation.

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The camp additionally served as a platform for cultural and personality development activities. Competitions in group dance, singing, skits, drama, and public speaking saw active participation from cadets representing different areas of the state.

Officials noted that conducting the camp closer to remote habitations reduced the burden of long-distance travel and associated expenses for many cadets, enabling broader participation in NCC activities. The initiative was seen as part of a larger effort to strengthen grassroots engagement and ensure equal access to training opportunities across difficult terrain and border regions.

The successful completion of CATC-05 is expected to encourage the organisation of similar NCC camps in remote areas in the future, reinforcing the focus on inclusive youth development and regional outreach.