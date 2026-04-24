Arunachal: NCC Cadets Trek Historic Baileys Trail in West Kameng

TAWANG- The 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, Tawang, conducted the Thembang Baileys Trek from April 17 to 23, bringing together 50 NCC cadets from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh for a week-long programme focused on adventure, environmental awareness, and cultural engagement.

The trek was organised across the Thembang–Pangma–Thungri region in West Kameng district, covering sections of the historic Baileys Trail. Officials said the initiative aimed to provide cadets with exposure to challenging terrain while promoting discipline, teamwork, and resilience.

Participants traversed mountainous landscapes, dense forests, and riverine stretches, experiencing the region’s ecological diversity. The trek also included visits to heritage villages and remote hamlets such as Semnak, Pangma, Lagam, Panchvati, and Gunthung, where cadets interacted with local communities.

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These interactions offered insights into traditional lifestyles, cultural practices, and the socio-economic conditions of the region. Organisers noted that such exchanges are an integral part of NCC activities aimed at broadening perspectives among youth.

The programme incorporated practical training sessions, including camping techniques, rock climbing demonstrations, and hands-on exercises designed to build technical competence in adventure activities. Cadets were also divided into groups and tasked with preparing their own meals, encouraging self-reliance and teamwork.

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Environmental awareness formed a key component of the trek. Special sessions were conducted on biodiversity conservation, waste management, and responsible trekking practices. Cadets also participated in cleanliness drives along the trekking route as part of the Swachh Bharat initiative.

Officials stated that the Thembang Baileys Trek reflects the NCC’s broader objective of fostering disciplined, socially responsible, and environmentally conscious youth through experiential learning programmes.