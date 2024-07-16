Arunachal: NCC cadets of 1 AP Bn launch ‘One Cadet-One Tree’

ITANAGAR- The 1 Arunachal Pradesh Bn NCC Naharlagun, under the aegis of NCC Group HQ Tezpur, has initiated a significant environmental drive, the “One Cadet – One Tree” campaign, during the Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC-58) at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), Nirjuli.

This campaign is part of the Social Service and Community Development (SSCD) activities of NCC and aligns with the Government of India’s initiatives “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” and #Plant4Mother, launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister on World Environment Day.

Approximately 200 NCC cadets participated in the campaign, each planting a tree and taking a solemn pledge to nurture and care for their tree throughout their tenure in NCC. This act symbolizes their commitment to environmental sustainability and their role in creating a greener and healthier planet.

Prof. S Gao, Director In charge of NERIST, expressed his admiration for the initiative, stating, “The ‘One Cadet – One Tree’ campaign by the NCC cadets is a commendable step towards fostering environmental stewardship among the youth. This initiative not only contributes to our ecosystem but also instills a sense of responsibility and care for nature in the cadets. Such actions reflect the true spirit of community service and sustainable development.”

The Commanding Officer of 1 Arunachal Pradesh Bn NCC extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Range Forest Officer, Bijoy Dupit, for his generous provision of 200 saplings, which made the campaign possible.

The impact of the “One Cadet – One Tree” campaign on society is profound. By engaging young cadets in tree planting and care, the initiative promotes environmental awareness and action among the youth.

It serves as a practical example of how individual actions can contribute to larger environmental goals. Furthermore, the campaign fosters a sense of community and shared responsibility, encouraging others to participate in similar activities and support environmental conservation efforts.

The planted trees will contribute to cleaner air, reduced soil erosion, and increased biodiversity in the region, creating a lasting positive impact on the environment and society.