Arunachal: NCC Cadets Lead Gandhi Jayanti Cleanliness Drive Across Arunachal Pradesh

TAWANG- In a powerful show of discipline and community service, over 550 cadets of the 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC spearheaded a massive cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, under the nationwide Swachhta Hi Seva campaign.

The initiative, spread across Tawang, West Kameng, Bichom, and East Kameng districts, saw cadets actively engage in cleaning schools, marketplaces, town areas, and other public spaces. Large quantities of waste were collected and responsibly disposed of, transforming local environments into cleaner, healthier spaces for the community.

The drive not only emphasized hygienic practices but also instilled a strong sense of discipline, responsibility, and civic duty among cadets, while inspiring local citizens to adopt sustainable cleanliness habits.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commanding Officer of the Battalion praised the cadets for their spirited participation, remarking that such campaigns are crucial in nurturing teamwork, leadership, and nation-building qualities in young people.

The campaign reinforced the NCC’s motto of “Unity and Discipline” while aligning perfectly with the national vision of Swachh Bharat, making the day a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of service and simplicity.