Arunachal

Arunachal: NCC Cadets Lead Gandhi Jayanti Cleanliness Drive Across Arunachal Pradesh

The drive not only emphasized hygienic practices but also instilled a strong sense of discipline, responsibility, and civic duty among cadets,.........

Last Updated: 02/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: NCC Cadets Lead Gandhi Jayanti Cleanliness Drive Across Arunachal Pradesh

TAWANG- In a powerful show of discipline and community service, over 550 cadets of the 2 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC spearheaded a massive cleanliness drive on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, under the nationwide Swachhta Hi Seva campaign.

The initiative, spread across Tawang, West Kameng, Bichom, and East Kameng districts, saw cadets actively engage in cleaning schools, marketplaces, town areas, and other public spaces. Large quantities of waste were collected and responsibly disposed of, transforming local environments into cleaner, healthier spaces for the community.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Kurung Kumey’s “Kachhra Mela 2025” Concludes with Inter-School Fest; Girls’ Residential School, Ampongney Crowned Cleanest School

The drive not only emphasized hygienic practices but also instilled a strong sense of discipline, responsibility, and civic duty among cadets, while inspiring local citizens to adopt sustainable cleanliness habits.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commanding Officer of the Battalion praised the cadets for their spirited participation, remarking that such campaigns are crucial in nurturing teamwork, leadership, and nation-building qualities in young people.

Also Read- Swachh Bharat Fortnight Culminates in Tawang with Call for Plastic-Free, Cleaner Future

The campaign reinforced the NCC’s motto of “Unity and Discipline” while aligning perfectly with the national vision of Swachh Bharat, making the day a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of service and simplicity.

Tags
Last Updated: 02/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Three UTA Cadres, Including Woman, Surrender in Itanagar, Bolstering Arunachal’s Peace Efforts

Arunachal: Three UTA Cadres, Including Woman, Surrender in Itanagar, Bolstering Arunachal’s Peace Efforts

Arunachal: Itanagar Traffic Wardens Indefinite Sit-In Protest continue, Demand Absorption into Home Guard Cadre

Arunachal: Itanagar Traffic Wardens Indefinite Sit-In Protest continue, Demand Absorption into Home Guard Cadre

Arunachal: DC Tawang interacts with LBSNAA Officer Trainees under Vibrant Villages Internship Programme

Arunachal: DC Tawang interacts with LBSNAA Officer Trainees under Vibrant Villages Internship Programme

Arunachal: Union Minister Tokhan Sahu visits Ziro Valley, reviews flagship schemes & assures Central support

Arunachal: Union Minister Tokhan Sahu visits Ziro Valley, reviews flagship schemes & assures Central support

Arunachal: Pasighat Celebrates Durga Puja with Grandeur and Social Message

Arunachal: Pasighat Celebrates Durga Puja with Grandeur and Social Message

Arunachal: 1 AP BN NCC Concludes Social Service Camp at Ziro Music Festival 2025

Arunachal: 1 AP BN NCC Concludes Social Service Camp at Ziro Music Festival 2025

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Three PMJVK Projects in Yazali, Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Three PMJVK Projects in Yazali, Keyi Panyor District

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Sadbhavna Mandaps at Dutta and Siiro under PMJVK

Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju Lays Foundation Stones for Sadbhavna Mandaps at Dutta and Siiro under PMJVK

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for PMJVK projects in Papum Pare district

Arunachal: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lays foundation stones for PMJVK projects in Papum Pare district

Arunachal: World Tourism Day Celebrated in Longding

Arunachal: World Tourism Day Celebrated in Longding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button