Arunachal: NBK appeals for conduct of technical load testing of Nugong Bridge over Siang river

BOLENG– ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The Nugong Banggo Kebang (NBK ) of Siang district in a press release have alleged negligence in completion of Nugong Bridge over Siang river and have appealed to the concerned government agencies to conduct technical load testing while rectifying and completing the incomplete portions of the bridge.

NBK General Secretary, Tanyong Taloh has stated that the Nugong bridge’s wind anchor blocks are incomplete and knots-bolts are found loose which need early rectification and correction in order to avoid any future fault and weakness of the bridge.

“The Nugong steel suspension bridge was inaugurated on 6th December 2022 last for public utility in hush-hush manner before its actual completion. But on our inspection of the said bridge, NBK have found lots of apprehension on the bridge for its capacity and future reliability.

In case of any faulty and fall down of the bridge in near future due to its faulty and incompletion, the people of 8 villages of Nugong Banggo will adversely get affected”, said Taloh.

The NBK has maintained that the bridge’s strength lies on the wind anchors as the mere suspension cabbies can’t hold the bridge and so massive anchorages are needed in the both ends of the bridge. In their inspection of the bridge on Sunday, the knot and bolts of the bridge were found loose which creates fear psychosis among the local people at Nugong Banggo in passing through the bridge.

Hence, the team NBK has appealed to the government for early rectification of the faulty parts of the bridge in the public interest.