Arunachal: Nationwide Shramdaan “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” Observed at Ziro

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign will continue with active involvement of the community, reinforcing the commitment of Lower Subansiri District towards the vision of a Clean India.

Last Updated: 25/09/2025
ZIRO-  In line with the call of the Prime Minister and as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2025, a mass social service programme titled “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” was conducted today across Ziro-Hapoli Township from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM by District Urban Development Agency (DUDA), Lower Subansiri District.

The Shramdaan witnessed enthusiastic participation from Heads of Departments (HoDs), officials, principals, students, Bazaar Committees, residents of colonies and the general public. Volunteers came together at their respective offices, schools, public places, and market areas to actively engage in cleaning activities, waste collection and awareness on sanitation.

DC-cum-Chairman, DUDA, Ziro, Mrs Oli Perme, expressed appreciation for the wholehearted participation of all stakeholders in making the event a grand success. She emphasized that such collective efforts reflect the true spirit of “Whole of Government” and “Whole of Society” approach towards ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment.

Sanitation vehicles were deployed to lift segregated waste, coordinated by Michi Ribya, JE (Sanitation) and  Habung Dolley, Sanitary Mate.

