Arunachal: National Youth Day Observed at Ramakrishna Mission Nagar

NARROTAM NAGAR – National Youth Day, marking the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, was observed on Monday at Ramakrishna Mission Nagar by students and staff members of various educational institutions run by the Ramakrishna Mission.

The observance took place across the Secondary Section, Higher Secondary Section and Sarada Vidyalaya, where the day was marked through speeches, devotional bhajans and readings from the works of Swami Vivekananda. The programmes focused on reflecting upon the philosopher-monk’s ideas on youth, discipline and character building.

Mrs Indira Tamoung Riba, Assistant Commissioner, Deomali, attended the programme as the chief guest and addressed students at the statue of Swami Vivekananda located on Vivekananda Marg. In her address, she highlighted the importance of making proper use of time and senses and encouraged students to overcome fear, hesitation and shyness in order to realise their potential.

Swami Achyuteshanandaji, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar, addressed students of both the Secondary and Higher Secondary sections. He urged them to imbibe the teachings of Swami Vivekananda and apply his ideals in their everyday lives, particularly with regard to self-discipline, service and moral responsibility.

At Sarada Vidyalaya, students observed National Youth Day through a special morning assembly held at the school assembly hall. The programme included readings from the writings of Swami Vivekananda, highlighting his message of strength, self-belief and dedication to society.

National Youth Day is observed annually across the country to honour Swami Vivekananda’s contribution to Indian philosophy and to inspire young people to play a constructive role in nation-building.