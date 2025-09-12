Arunachal: National Workshop in Tawang Focuses on Strengthening FPOs for Border Community Livelihoods

TAWANG— A National Workshop on “Strengthening of FPOs for Agri-Enterprise Development and Sustainable Livelihoods in Rural Border Communities” was inaugurated today at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall, Tawang.

The event brought together top agricultural scientists, policymakers, and farmers to discuss strategies for empowering rural border communities through Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

The programme was organized by the College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University (Imphal), Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with ICAR-IVRI Izatnagar, ICAR-NDRI Karnal, ICAR-RCER Patna, RLBCAU Jhansi, RPCAU Samastipur, and ATARI-VI Guwahati.

Delivering the keynote address, Chief Guest Lt. Konsam Himalay Singh, Retired Lieutenant General of the Indian Army, underlined the significance of agriculture in rural border regions. “Border communities are the true sentinels of our nation.

Strengthening FPOs and agri-enterprises in these regions not only ensures sustainable livelihoods but also enhances national security by empowering people to stay rooted in their land with dignity and prosperity,” he said. He added that sustainable development in border regions is not just an economic necessity, but a strategic imperative, calling for greater focus on self-reliance and technological adoption in agriculture.

The inaugural session was graced by Miss Namgyal Angmo, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang; Dr. G. Kadirvel, Director, ATARI-Zone VI, Guwahati; Dr. Atul Jain, DRI, New Delhi; Dr. Anup Das, Director, ICAR-RCER, Patna; Dr. P. S. Pandey, Vice Chancellor, RPCAU, Samastipur; and Dr. A. K. Singh, Vice Chancellor, RLBCAU, Jhansi. Presidential remarks were delivered by Dr. Anupam Mishra, HVC, CAU-Imphal, Dr. L. M. Garnayak, Director of Research, CAU-Imphal, and Dr. Ph. Ranjit Sharma, DEE, CAU-Imphal.

As part of the programme, Nawang Chonzom of Tawang Green Farmer Producer Co. Ltd. felicitated the dignitaries with locally produced incense. The event also featured Farmer-Scientist Interaction, technical sessions, and an Input Distribution Programme for farmers. The day concluded with cultural performances and a community lunch, reflecting the cultural richness of Tawang.

The workshop seeks to strengthen FPOs, foster agri-enterprise development, and promote sustainable livelihoods in rural border communities by connecting farmers, scientists, and policymakers on a shared platform for innovation and growth.