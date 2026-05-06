Arunachal: National Workshop Discusses Devanagari for Tribal Languages

ITANAGAR: A three-day national workshop on the role of the Devanagari script in tribal language writing systems of Arunachal Pradesh commenced on Tuesday at Him International School in Jollang, bringing together scholars, linguists, educators and policymakers to deliberate on script standardisation and language preservation.

The workshop is being organised by the Central Hindi Directorate under the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust.

The inaugural session was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona as chief guest, while Prof. Hitendra Kumar Mishra participated as guest of honour.

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In his keynote address, Dr. Joram Begi, Chief Advisor of the organising trust, traced the historical evolution of scripts used in Tani languages. He observed that although modified Roman script has been widely adopted among Tani-speaking communities, it often struggles to accurately represent the phonetic features unique to indigenous languages of the region. According to him, the scientific structure of the Devanagari script may offer greater flexibility in representing such sounds.

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Dr. Lisa Lomdak, Associate Professor at the Department of Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies at Rajiv Gandhi University, presented ongoing efforts by the Council of Nyishi Language Research and Training in developing textbooks and syllabi for Nyibu Nyigam Yirko, the Gurukul-style education system in the state. Her presentation highlighted the challenges of identifying and standardising common phonetic elements across different Nyishi-speaking regions.

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Addressing the gathering, Prof. Hitendra Kumar Mishra assured support from the Central Hindi Directorate for incorporating additional symbols or alphabets into Devanagari wherever required to accommodate the phonetic complexity of Tani languages. Speaking in his capacity as Chairman of the Scientific and Technical Terminology Commission, he invited recommendations from local experts regarding possible modifications to the script.

Education Minister Passang Dorjee Sona welcomed the initiative and assured government support for constructive outcomes emerging from the workshop. At the same time, he advised caution regarding the introduction of Devanagari-based textbooks in tribal mother tongues, pointing out that Roman script-based materials are already in circulation or under preparation in several areas. He stressed the importance of coordination among stakeholders to prevent confusion and ensure continuity in language education.

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by workshop coordinator Dr. Robin Hissang, Principal of Government College, Seppa.

The workshop also featured technical sessions by experts including Prof. Tribhuwan Nath Shukla, retired professor of Jabalpur University, who spoke on the origins and structural features of the Devanagari script, and Dr. Giamnia Baki Garam, who discussed the limitations of modified Roman script in representing the phonetic diversity of Tani languages.

The workshop is expected to contribute to ongoing debates surrounding script standardisation, indigenous language preservation and the future of tribal language education in Arunachal Pradesh.