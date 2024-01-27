Arunachal: National Voter’s Day Celebrated Across the State

ITANAGAR- With the rest of the country the 14th National Voters Day celebrated across the Arunachal Pradesh on 25th January. The state level programme, held at Banquet Hall, Niti Vihar by the District Election Office, Papum Pare.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest, the Chief Secretary Dharmendra said that “The credence and the credibility of a vibrant democracy depends on responsible and enlightened voters.”

He urged the youths, which comprised of the majority of the audience, to cast their votes fearlessly without succumbing to intimidation or fear and express their political choices freely, contributing to a robust and a democratic electoral process.

“Voting is not just a right but a responsibility of all the eligible voters to exercise their adult franchise for building a strong base for a vibrant democracy.” The Chief Secretary added.

Stating that “a robust voter turnout is crucial for a healthy and democratic process “the CS also called upon all the eligible voters to turn out for voting in huge numbers.

Impressed with the idea of spreading the message on voting rights, free and fair elections through music, dance and dramas, he congratulated the participants from various schools and colleges for their presentations.

Polo Mission School for hearing and visually impaired, BLOs attended the programme.

ZIRO- The Lower Subansiri Election office celebrated the National Voter’s Day at the District Secretariat here today.

Lower Subansiri District Election Officer Vivek H.P administered the voter’s pledge to HoD’s and first time voters present on the occasion.

Speaking the occasion, the DC said election is the bedrock of Democracy and the function was organized to create awareness amongst the first time voters on the significance of using their adult franchise and being ‘responsible voters’. The DC also distributed token epic cards to first time voters from various senior secondary schools of the district.

On the occasion, prizes were also distributed to BLEO’s and winners of the essay writing competition on voting related topics conducted for school children.

NAMSAI- During the celebration, NVD pledge was administered by DEO Namsai to all the participants and a brief presentation on Postal Ballot for Absentee Voters in the category of Senior Citizens (AVSC) and Person with Disabilities (AVPD ) was presented by Kenge Loya, CO-Nodal Officer Postal Ballot.

Chau Sonjit Pomong, BLO of 3-Lathao (B) was conferred with a Lifetime Service Award by the District Election Office, Namsai in recognition of his 21 years of devoted and earnest service as a Booth Level Officer under Election Commission of India.

The programme also witnessed distribution of EPIC cards to new voters and distribution of awards to the winners of various competitions conducted as a part of SVEEP activity. Awareness-cum-Demonstration of EVM was also held simultaneously.

The participants of the celebration were ERO Namsai, AEROs, BLOs, ELC Clubs of Arunachal University of Studies, Govt. Polytechnic College, Venerable Uktara Bethany college, GHSS Mahadevpur, GHSS Old Mohong, GHSS Namsai, GHSS Lathao, GHSS Chowkham, Senior citizens and PwD voters.

TEZU- The 14th National Voters Day with the theme “ Nothing like voting I vote for sure” was celebrated today at the Conference hall of the District Secretariat and all offices of the district today. Speaking at the occasion Shashvat Saurabh, DEO Lohit said “casting vote is important and it is pertinent that one votes without fear, threat, influence or any inducement”. He urged everyone to disseminate the importance of casting a vote to the near and dear ones.

Dr PC Swain who is the Nodal officer of the SVEEP explained the importance of the logo of the national voter day 2024. He also added that all endeavor must be taken to ensure that the participation of people in the electoral process increases in the upcoming election. He urged every eligible voter to enroll in the electoral roll.

During the program epics cards were also distributed to the new voters, also BLOs were appreciated for their ground level work. Prizes were announced for winners of various competitions conducted on the occasion of Voters Day. The program ended with everyone taking a pledge to cast their vote without fear and inducement. The program was attended by ADC Tezu Kunal Yadav IAS, HoD, New Voters and other officials.

TAWANG- The 14th National Voters Day was observed in Tawang, with the theme “Nothing like voting, I vote for sure.” Norbu Drema, Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, Tawang, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the new young voters, DC cum DEO Tawang Kanki Darang emphasized the crucial role voters play in elections. He briefed participants on the electoral process, commended Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for their dedication in creating a fair and error-free electoral roll. Darang highlighted democracy as the best form of government, acknowledging the constitutional right to choose the government every five years. He congratulated the new voters.

Chief Guest Norbu Drema extended wishes on National Voters Day, underscoring its significance. She noted the initial 45% voting percentage in the country’s first general elections, emphasizing the need for increased citizen involvement. Drema highlighted advancements in the electoral process through technology, saving time and resources. She specifically mentioned the vital role of women voters in enhancing the voting percentage.

The event included the felicitation of new voters through the distribution of Electoral Photo Identity Cards. Additionally, three Booth Level Officers received recognition for their sincerity and dedication.

In his welcome address, EAC Election Choiki Dondup briefed participants on National Voters Day and its significance. He administered the National Voters Day pledge to all attendees, emphasizing the importance of active participation in the electoral process.