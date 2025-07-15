Arunachal: National Training Programme Equips BLOs and Supervisors in Tawang for Upcoming Elections

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

In her keynote address, DC Namgyal Angmo emphasized the vital role BLOs play as the frontline guardians of India's electoral system.

TAWANG –  In a move to strengthen grassroots election management and enhance the efficiency of the electoral process, a National Training Programme for Supervisors and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of the Tawang (ST) Assembly Constituency was successfully conducted today at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Tawang.

The programme was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, and was attended by ERO Tsering Choden, AERO Sangey Norbu, election officials, and all BLOs and Supervisors of the constituency.

In her keynote address, DC Namgyal Angmo emphasized the vital role BLOs play as the frontline guardians of India’s electoral system. “An accurate and error-free electoral roll is the backbone of any fair election,” she remarked, urging BLOs to embrace new digital tools and guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. “Use this opportunity not as a formality but as a responsibility toward democracy,” she added.

ERO-cum-Assistant Commissioner Tsering Choden delivered the welcome address, acknowledging the commitment of the participants. She also informed that similar training programmes had already been conducted earlier this month for 1-Lungla (ST) on July 9 and 3-Mukto (ST) on July 11.

The technical training was led by Dr. Honjon Perme, State Level Master Trainer (SLMT) and Assistant Commissioner, who delivered an in-depth PowerPoint session. His presentation included case studies, a review of BLO responsibilities, and practical strategies for accurate voter data collection and roll maintenance.

A special highlight of the session was the participation of three top-performing BLOs who recently returned from a national-level programme at IIIDEM (India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management). They shared their insights and best practices with fellow officers, inspiring peer learning and motivation.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A round, ensuring that Supervisors and BLOs left better informed and more confident in handling the upcoming electoral duties.

This training marks a continued effort by the Election Commission and local administration to professionalize and digitalize election processes at the grassroots level in Arunachal Pradesh.

