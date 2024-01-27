Arunachal: National Tourism Day observed at Namsai

NAMSAI- National Tourism Day 2024, with the theme Sustainable journeys, timeless memories was observed by the department of Tourism Namsai.

On the occasion an edutainment trip was organised for the students of class 12th by GHSS Namsai opting for Travel Tourism as their optional subject.

The students along with in charge teachers were taken for a guided tour to the International Bana Meditation Centre, Lathao Lal Pahad, Namsai.

Resource person and experienced tour operator Enseng Mantaw briefed the students of the significance of the destination, the impact and workings of the tourism industry as a whole.

Tourist Information Officer Smt. Eliza Ruttum spoke to the students touching upon the theme of Sustainable Journeys and reminded them to shoulder the responsibility of responsible citizens, and pledge to promote responsible and mindful travel.

Winners of Extempore Speech on Sustainable Tourism were awarded with cash prize on the spot. The day ended with refreshments and nature walks within the vast vicinity of the centre.