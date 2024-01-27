ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: National Tourism Day observed at Namsai

The students along with in charge teachers were taken for a guided tour to the International Bana Meditation Centre, Lathao Lal Pahad, Namsai.

Last Updated: January 27, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: National Tourism Day observed at Namsai

NAMSAI-  National Tourism Day 2024, with the theme Sustainable journeys, timeless memories was observed by the department of Tourism Namsai.

On the occasion an edutainment trip was organised for the students of class 12th by GHSS Namsai opting for Travel Tourism as their optional subject.

The students along with in charge teachers were taken for a guided tour to the International Bana Meditation Centre, Lathao Lal Pahad, Namsai.

Resource person and experienced tour operator Enseng Mantaw briefed the students of the significance of the destination, the impact and workings of the tourism industry as a whole.

Related Articles

Tourist Information Officer Smt. Eliza Ruttum spoke to the students touching upon the theme of Sustainable Journeys and reminded them to shoulder the responsibility of responsible citizens, and pledge to promote responsible and mindful travel.

Winners of Extempore Speech on Sustainable Tourism were awarded with cash prize on the spot. The day ended with refreshments and nature walks within the vast vicinity of the centre.

Tags
Last Updated: January 27, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Yuva Samanvay 2024 Conclave Addresses Youth Employment and Queer Inclusivity

Arunachal: Yuva Samanvay 2024 Conclave Addresses Youth Employment and Queer Inclusivity

Arunachal: ITBP hosts Special visit for 19 Sarpanchs to attend Republic Day celebration in Delhi 

Arunachal: ITBP hosts Special visit for 19 Sarpanchs to attend Republic Day celebration in Delhi 

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Ram Naam Sankirtan

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Ram Naam Sankirtan

Arunachal: Mass awareness programme on wildlife protection and man-animal conflict held at Borguli village

Arunachal: Mass awareness programme on wildlife protection and man-animal conflict held at Borguli village

Arunachal: Airgun surrender Abhiyan Program held at Tezu 

Arunachal: Airgun surrender Abhiyan Program held at Tezu 

Arunachal: DC flags-off live EVM demonstration mobile van

Arunachal: DC flags-off live EVM demonstration mobile van

Arunachal: Trigonometry hosts Panel Discussion on Arunachal's ecotourism potential at Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival

Arunachal: Trigonometry hosts Panel Discussion on Arunachal’s ecotourism potential at Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival

Arunachal: NABARD Elevates Rural Development Initiatives in Dirang

Arunachal: NABARD Elevates Rural Development Initiatives in Dirang

Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake Scenario held at Tezu

Arunachal: Mock Exercise on Earthquake Scenario held at Tezu

Arunachal: SCCZ Cultural Ambassadors tour for cultural exchange

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button