Tourism

Arunachal: National Tourism Day celebrated at Tawang

A Local cuisine competition among the home stay owners was also held.

January 25, 2022
January 25, 2022
  • cleanliness, good behaviour and honesty plays important role in growing tourism, said Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang
TAWANG- The National Tourism Day was today celebrated at Zomkhang Hall in Tawang. The programme was organised by The  Himalayan Holidays in collaboration with Tourism department and District Administration Tawang under the aegis of India Tourism(NE) Ministry of Tourism Govt of India.

Addressing the gathering as chief guest  Tsering Tashi, MLA Tawang , informed that the day is being celebrated to create awareness on the tourism potential of tourist destinations of  the country. He said that tourism is not limited to Taxi and hotel business only, but is one of the major growing industry which can play major role in economic development of the society by providing job opportunities to many.

Addressing to the Taxi operators, Hoteliers and other stake holders he said cleanliness, good behaviour and honesty plays important role in growing tourism in any particular area besides good infrastructure and road communication etc.

As Guest of Honour,  Deputy Commissioner Tawang KN Damo stressed on cleanliness and trained human resource for development of tourism industry.  He also informed that clean mountains clean Tawang and plastic free Tawang will be given priority and appealed the taxi operators hoteliers and other stake holders to cooperate in the mission.

Dy.Commander Tawang Brigade Colonel Awinash kumar, Padmashree awardee Dr.Anshu Jamsenpa and Principal Dorjee Dr.Yeshi Gyetsen, Principal Khandu Govt College ,Tawang  also Spoke on the occasion. The CEO Himalayan Holidays  Tsering Wange conveyed his gratitude to all for making the day successful.

In the afternoon DC Tawang attended a Local cuisine competition among the home stay owners of shyo village at Mandrelling village organised by Tourism Department Tawang.

A beautiful cultural presentation was followed by the competition DTO tourism Tawang  Mrs  Tsering Deki accorded reception to all.

