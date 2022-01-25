Arunachal: National Tourism Day celebrated at Oyan village

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- Marking the National tourism day, the Department of tourism, East Siang District has organized a tourism promotion program today at Oyan village, located in between Ruksin and Pasighat, some 25 km from District HQ, Pasighat.

The tourism department, govt. of Arunachal Pradesh organized the programme to boost up rural and community based tourism at rural level. The programme was led by District Tourism officer, Mrs Leena Perme and Tourism Information officer, Moom Darang which was attended by Oyan Circle Officer, Maloty Tamin, Sille-Oyan Zila Parishad Member, Bimol Lego and representatives from 22 Self Help Groups led by SHG leader and Gaon Buri of Oyan village Mrs Bobita Pao Bori.

Earlier in the morning the tourism department along with members of 22 Self help groups and market communities organized a cleanliness drive at Oyan market wherein 20 local bamboo made dustbins were also installed at various locations of the market. Market communities were also sensitized on proper dumping of waste materials to keep the Oyan market area cleaned, as Oyan village falls on the way to Pasighat after entering Arunachal Pradesh from Ruksin gate (Assam-Arunachal boundary) which is likely to create good impression on the Pasighat and Arunachal Pradesh if Oyan village maintains cleanliness and remain tidy.

Speaking on the sideline of the national tourism day celebration at Oyan, DTO East Siang, Leena Perme said that villages are being targeted and trained to come up with homestays facilities in the villages for accommodating tourists. “Villages like Silluk and Ledum under East Siang district are already running homestay facilities and they have been trained to maintain hospitality with the tourists”, added Perme.

On the part of Oyan village, ZPM Sille-Oyan, Bimol Lego and Gaon Buri cum SHG leader Bobita Pao Bori expressed their thankfulness to district tourism department for choosing Oyan village for the national tourism day programme and both opined hope that the tourism will grow at Sille-Oyan circle also in future.