Arunachal

Arunachal: National Statistics Day Celebrated in Tawang

The event was graced by Adl. DC Tawang Sang Khandu as the Chief Guest.

Last Updated: June 29, 2024
1 minute read
TAWANG-  The office of the Assistant Director of Economics and Statistics in Tawang celebrated National Statistics Day with great fervor. The event was graced by Adl. DC Tawang Sang Khandu as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, Addl. DC Tawang highlighted the significant contributions of Professor PC Mahalanobis, an eminent Indian scientist and statistician, particularly noting his development of the Mahalanobis Distance and his role as a member of India’s first Planning Commission. Stressing the importance of accurate statistical data, he emphasized its crucial role in achieving developmental goals.

In his welcome address, I/C ADES Tawang, Tenzin Phuntso, explained the significance of

National Statistics Day, commemorated annually on 29th June in honor of Professor PC Mahalanobis. He expressed plans to expand future celebrations of this day in the district.

During the ceremony, senior Statistical Investigator Nawang Dorjee announced the winners of an essay writing competition among students, who were honored with cash prizes and certificates by the ADC.

The event also included felicitations for teachers and guests, with Statistical Investigator TP Yati underscoring the importance of reliable statistical data in decision-making processes.

The event concluded with a commitment from officials to ensure error-free publication of the annual Statistical Data Information Book, which provides comprehensive insights into Tawang district.

