Sports

Arunachal: National Sports Day Celebrated at Ziro

The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of local youth with a series of exciting competitions, including 100m Race, 200m Race, Long Jump and Archery.

Last Updated: 30/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: National Sports Day Celebrated at Ziro

ZIRO– The Department of Sports, Lower Subansiri District, organized a vibrant National Sports Day celebration at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, Ziro, marking the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on August 29, 2025.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of local youth with a series of exciting competitions, including 100m Race, 200m Race, Long Jump and Archery.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

These competitions were held for both boys and girls, and winners were felicitated with prizes in recognition of their remarkable sporting spirit and dedication.

Also Read- Governor Participates in National Sports Day Celebration at Rajiv Gandhi University

Adv. Tamo Yapa, Secretary General of the District Olympic Association, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Tadu Yubbey, Treasurer of the District Olympic Association, and Nada Gambo, former Sports Secretary of the Apatani Youth Association (AYA), attended as special invitees.

The Headmaster of Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Middle School, Hapoli, was also present during the event.

Arunachal: National Sports Day Celebrated at Ziro

In his address, District Sports Officer Tage Taki applauded the participants for their active involvement and highlighted the significance of National Sports Day in promoting discipline, unity, and fitness culture. He urged the budding sportspersons to take inspiration from the life and legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, who exemplified the values of hard work and perseverance.

The celebration concluded with a collective call to nurture sports at the grassroots level and encourage youth participation to build a vibrant and dynamic sporting culture in the district.

Tags
Last Updated: 30/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Dean CHF Pasighat Flags Off Mini-Marathon with Message: “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS”

Arunachal: Dean CHF Pasighat Flags Off Mini-Marathon with Message: “Spread Happiness, Not AIDS”

ITANAGAR- Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik (Retd.) today flagged off Ms. Kabak Yano from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, for her ambitious 7-Summit Mountaineering Expedition,

Arunachal: Governor Flags Off Kabak Yano for 7-Summit Expedition, Calls Her Pride of Arunachal

Arunachal: Moyong Kicks Off 3rd Edition of Independence Cup Football Tournament in Pasighat

Arunachal: Moyong Kicks Off 3rd Edition of Independence Cup Football Tournament in Pasighat

Tawang Roars as 32nd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup 2025 Kicks Off with Cultural Fervor and Sporting Spirit

Tawang Roars as 32nd Merag Lama Lodroe Gyatso Independence Cup 2025 Kicks Off with Cultural Fervor and Sporting Spirit

Arunachal: Blue Cubs District League Ziro Kicks Off, Showcasing Promising U-12 Football Talent

Arunachal: Blue Cubs District League Ziro Kicks Off, Showcasing Promising U-12 Football Talent

Arunachal, Tingong Wangpan,  International Para Athletics Championship 2025

Arunachal’s Tingong Wangpan Strikes Gold at International Para Athletics Championship 2025

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Lauds Indian Air Force at Inter-ALG Football Tournament Final in Yupia

Arunachal: Governor Parnaik Lauds Indian Air Force at Inter-ALG Football Tournament Final in Yupia

Arunachal Pradesh University Marks 3rd Foundation Day with Pride and Participation

Arunachal Pradesh University Marks 3rd Foundation Day with Pride and Participation

Rising Star Hillang Yajik Puts Arunachal on Global Bodybuilding Map

Rising Star Hillang Yajik Puts Arunachal on Global Bodybuilding Map

Arunachal: United Naharlagun Cricket Club Wins Abu Taram Veterans T20 Cricket Championship 2025

Arunachal: United Naharlagun Cricket Club Wins Abu Taram Veterans T20 Cricket Championship 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button