Arunachal: National Sports Day Celebrated at Ziro

ZIRO– The Department of Sports, Lower Subansiri District, organized a vibrant National Sports Day celebration at Padi Yubbe Outdoor Stadium, Ziro, marking the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand on August 29, 2025.

The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation of local youth with a series of exciting competitions, including 100m Race, 200m Race, Long Jump and Archery.

These competitions were held for both boys and girls, and winners were felicitated with prizes in recognition of their remarkable sporting spirit and dedication.

Adv. Tamo Yapa, Secretary General of the District Olympic Association, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Tadu Yubbey, Treasurer of the District Olympic Association, and Nada Gambo, former Sports Secretary of the Apatani Youth Association (AYA), attended as special invitees.

The Headmaster of Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Middle School, Hapoli, was also present during the event.

In his address, District Sports Officer Tage Taki applauded the participants for their active involvement and highlighted the significance of National Sports Day in promoting discipline, unity, and fitness culture. He urged the budding sportspersons to take inspiration from the life and legacy of Major Dhyan Chand, who exemplified the values of hard work and perseverance.

The celebration concluded with a collective call to nurture sports at the grassroots level and encourage youth participation to build a vibrant and dynamic sporting culture in the district.