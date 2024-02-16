Arunachal: National Seminar on “ skill india: encouraging youth towards empowerment self-reliance and nation building cum silver jubilee celebration”

GUWAHATI- The Two Days National Seminar on “SKILL INDIA: ENCOURAGING YOUTH TOWARDS EMPOWERMENT SELF-RELIANCE AND NATION BUILDING CUM SILVER JUBILEE CELEBRATION” organized by Department of Commerce, Rajiv Gandhi University is being inaugurated on 16th February 2024 in the Mini Auditorium Hall of Rajiv Gandhi University.

The seminar was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice- Chancellor, RGU by lighting the lamp ceremony along with other dignitaries. In this two days seminar, Former Professor Pranjal Bezborah, Dibrugarh University is invited as a Key Note Speaker and Nabam Tahi Nekil, Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union, Itanagar is invited as a special guest.

China is setting up ‘special’ villages near Arunachal Pradesh on LAC; Report

Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University & Prof. Otem Padung , Finance Officer, RGU is invited as a Guest of Honor. In the felicitation ceremony, Prof. R.C. Parida, Head, Department of Commerce as well as Organizing Chairman & Prof. Tasi Kaye, Organizing Secretary, Department of Commerce felicitates all the dignitaries and guests. Book of Abstract was also being released by the dignitaries in this inaugural ceremony of the Seminar.

In the welcome note, Prof. R.C. Parida welcomed all the Dignitaries, guests, Dean of Faculties, Other Officers of RGU and the participants from various departments. He congratulated the department on its Silver Jubilee celebrations. In his introductory remarks he highlighted the objectives & necessity behind organizing this Two Days National Seminar.

In the Silver Jubilee Address by Prof. R. Tamuli, Dean, Faculty of Commerce & Management highlighted the foundation remarks of the department. He expressed his hearty gratitude to all the alumni who has contributed to the department for its overall development. He highlighted that various achievements of the department since its inception from 1995. He also addressed few challenges that faced by the department during the foundation days of the department.

Arunachal: Major Bob Khating Day celebrated at Tawang War Memorial

With the words of Enthusiasm Dr. N.T. Rikam, Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University, congratulates the department on Silver Jubilee celebration and also for organizing this valuable seminar, which is a need of hour. He encouraged the students, scholars & presenter to participate in the seminar actively to gain full insight on skill development. He also emphasizes the significant value of Skill in today’s job market & livelihood. He also highlighted how the students can develop their skill in different sector for their overall development.

With the word of Wisdom, Prof. Otem Padung, Finance Officer, RGU also an Alumni of Commerce Department, expressed his pleasure on celebration of Silver Jubilee & Two Days National Seminar on Skill India. He further highlighted the importance of practical Skill along with the theoretical knowledge in today’s era. He encouraged the participants to participate actively in the seminar.

Special Guest Nabam Tahi Nekil, Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union, Itanagar, in his speech, he motivated the students by the challenges he has been faced & how to overcome it. He also approached the participants to become a full fledged skilled trainer through various skill development programme launched by Govt. of India.

Arunachal: MLA Ninong Ering may leave Congress and join BJP

He further elaborated the three types of Skill, which includes: Functional Skills, Self Management Skills, and Special Knowledge Skills. He also highlighted that importance of Skill Management & development in the Job market & to become an employable person.

In the Key Note Address Prof. Pranjal Bezborah, Retd. Professor, Department of Commerce, Dibrugarh University, Assam congratulated the Department for Silver Jubilee celebration and also for organizing Two Days National Seminar on ‘Skill India”. In his key note speech he highlighted the various significance dimension of Skill Development for the young professionals.

He highlighted the necessity of vocational Training and practical training to make the young minds more recreational and vocational. Like Developed countries curriculum shall introduces practical based courses where proper training shall be given to the students to make them more employable, which may increase their innovation and recreation.

Snowfall in Tawang: The Role of Border Road Organisation and Its Impact on Tourism

With the words of blessings, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, RGU as well as Chief Guest of Seminar appreciate the department and expressed his immense pleasure for organizing this valuable seminar. He congratulates the department for celebrating the Silver Jubilee.

He highlighted the importance of innovation & Skill development along with the Academic growth of the students. He encouraged the students’ participants to take part actively in this seminar. The vice- Chancellor inspires the young minds to explore the exquisite innovations and potentialities they have and nurture those skills for future employability and Entrepreneurship development.

The inaugural session of the Seminar ended up with a vote of thanks by Prof. Tasi Kaye, Organizing Secretary, Department of Commerce, Rajiv Gandhi University.