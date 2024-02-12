ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: National Road Safety month observed in Seppa

Free ISI marked helmets alongwith roses were distributed to two wheelers riders to encourage the observance of Road safety by DTO Nikrun Bui.

Last Updated: February 12, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: National Road Safety month observed in Seppa

SEPPA- A month long awareness campaign was observed regarding Road safety. National Road Safety month was  observed by District Road Safety committee in collaboration with Traffic Cell, Seppa.

The DC East Kameng,  Sachin Rana also participated and spoke about the traffic rules and appealed public to follow traffic guidelines. Mass awareness regarding road safety and traffic rules was organised at various locations of Seppa town.

Also Read- Road safety awareness programme held at Yupia

Arunachal: National Road Safety month observed in Seppa

Related Articles

Free ISI marked helmets alongwith roses were distributed to two wheelers riders to encourage the observance of Road safety by DTO Nikrun Bui.

He appealed public to co-operate with the district administration to reduce road accidents. Thorough checking regarding violations of traffic rule was also carried out in the month long exercise.

Tags
Last Updated: February 12, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Marli Kamki resigns from PPA

Arunachal: Marli Kamki resigns from PPA

Arunachal: Road Traffic awareness camp held at Longding

Arunachal: Road Traffic awareness camp held at Longding

Arunachal: Road safety awareness programme held at Yupia

Arunachal: Road safety awareness programme held at Yupia

Arunachal: RGU concludes XXI UNIFEST Celebration 2024

Arunachal: RGU concludes XXI UNIFEST Celebration 2024

Arunachal: Air Gun Surrender programme held at Taraso

Arunachal: Air Gun Surrender programme held at Taraso

Arunachal: GTGH becomes first hospital of state in digital transformation

Arunachal: GTGH becomes first hospital of state in digital transformation

Arunachal: PHE&WS East Siang celebrates success of FHTC under Jal Jeevan Mission

Arunachal: PHE&WS East Siang celebrates success of FHTC under Jal Jeevan Mission

Arunachal: NIA Takes over Former MLA Yumsen Matey’s Murder Case

Arunachal: NIA Takes over Former MLA Yumsen Matey’s Murder Case

Arunachal: Zonal coordination meet in view of upcoming poll held at Ziro

Arunachal: Zonal coordination meet in view of upcoming poll held at Ziro

Arunachal: poll preparedness meeting held in Papumpare dist

Arunachal: poll preparedness meeting held in Papumpare dist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button