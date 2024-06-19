ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: RIWATCH celebrated National Reading Day

The programme concluded with distribution of pictorial glossary books of Idu Mishmi published by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML).

Last Updated: June 19, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: RIWATCH celebrated National Reading Day

ROING-  The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage ( RIWATCH ) celebrated National Reading Day at its campus in Khinjili, Lower Dibang Valley today under the theme, “Empowering Young Minds through Reading.”

Addressing the gathering, Ashokan KV, Administrative Officer of RIWATCH, spoke about the pivotal role of reading to dispel social ignorance and encourage young people to embrace reading as a habit.

Senior Volunteers of the Youth Library Movement Tezu viz. Ms. Banika Kri, Ms. Bethem Marai, and Ms. Keselo Tayang attended the event as resource persons.

Ms. Kri, in her speech, emphasized the importance of concentration in reading and exploring diverse genres of books. She also highlighted the benefits of reading such as enhancing vocabulary, soft skills, and writing proficiency, and demonstrated engaging storytelling techniques to captivate the students.

Ms. Marai and Ms. Tayang demonstrated action rhymes and poems. They also spoke about how reading fosters self-confidence, knowledge acquisition and language skills.

The event was attended by around 80 participants including students and teachers from 5 schools and 1 hostel namely Anakum Academy, Future Foundation Academy and Government Secondary School from Abali, Countryside English School, Harupahar, Government Middle School, Iduli and Dibang Youth Library Hostel, Roing.

Students actively participated in the reading session led by the resource persons, focusing on expressing emotions and articulating ideas effectively. They showcased their skills through stage readings and theatrical performances.

The programme concluded with distribution of pictorial glossary books of Idu Mishmi published by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML).

Last Updated: June 19, 2024
1 minute read
