Arunachal: National Mushroom Day Celebrated in Leparada

GORI ( Leaparada ) – National Mushroom Day–2025 was celebrated at the Mushroom Research and Training Centre, Gori, in Arunachal Pradesh’s Leparada district, with an emphasis on the nutritional, medicinal and economic value of mushrooms. The programme was organised by the All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom under the theme “Mushroom as Functional Food.”

The event highlighted the role of mushrooms in improving nutritional security, supporting sustainable livelihoods and promoting climate-resilient agricultural practices.

A total of 24 mushroom growers participated in the programme, engaging in discussions and practical sessions aimed at enhancing their knowledge and adoption of improved mushroom cultivation technologies.

Addressing the participants, Dr Raghuveer Singh, Principal Investigator of the AICRP on Mushroom, explained that mushrooms are rich in essential nutrients and bioactive compounds, making them a valuable functional food. He underlined their potential to contribute to food sustainability and income generation, particularly in the diverse agro-climatic conditions of Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr Singh also stressed the importance of developing climate-based, round-the-year mushroom production systems to ensure consistent output and resilience against changing weather patterns. He noted that such approaches could help farmers maintain productivity while adapting to climatic variability.

As part of the programme, hand sprayers and informational pamphlets were distributed to the participating mushroom growers to support the practical adoption of recommended technologies. The participants also received hands-on training through live demonstrations on key aspects of mushroom cultivation, including spawning, casing and harvesting inside mushroom cropping rooms.

In addition, a guided visit to the Mushroom Museum was organised, where participants were introduced to different mushroom species, biodiversity and advanced production technologies. Organisers said the programme aimed to strengthen technical capacity among growers while promoting mushrooms as a sustainable and nutritious food source.