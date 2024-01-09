Arunachal: National Integration Camp of NSS held at DNGC

ITANAGAR- The week-long National Integration Camp is being organized by Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati in Collaboration with Dera Natung Government College ( DNGC ), Itanagar and State NSS Cell, Directorate of Higher & Technical Education, Itanagar, GoAP from 5th to 11th January 2024 in the college campus.

Atleast 15 states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and 8 North-Eastern States are participating in this camp.

Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal, Dera Natung Government College, kicked off the National Integration Rally today which started from DNGC campus to Ganga and returned back to DNGC Campus. The rally was followed by an intellectual session of Dr. M.Q. Khan, Principal DNGC on the topic “Effective Communication” wherein he interacted with all the campers.

Dr. Khan, in his media briefing, enlightened the people about the objective of the national integration rally. He also explained the meaning of National Integration and its importance. “National Integration is a feeling of togetherness, oneness and unity among the citizens of the nation, irrespective of their castes, creeds, religions and regions. This rally also means to spread unity in diversity among all people of the nation”, he said.

Dr. A.K. Mishra, State Liaison Officer, narrated the various activities such as cultural & literary activities, etc. undergoing during the National Integration Camp. He informed that the team had visited Ziro which is one of the famous tourist hotspots of Arunachal Pradesh on its 4th day of camping.

N.C. Deori, Senior Youth Officer of Regional Directorate of NSS, Guwahati expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the organizing committee including Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar.

Mr. Botem Moyong, the Programme Officer (PO) of DNGC told the people that the rally was organized only meant to spread peace and harmony among the people of India. Other Programme Officer of DNGC Dr. Kipa Roni briefed the importance of rally by saying that it is not simply a rally rather a rally of unity in diversity.

The National Integration stands for a vibrant platform that invites young vision, new ideas and innovations. It provides a platform where different sections of people across the country can exchange their rich cultures and traditions.

Earlier the camp was officially inaugurated by Mama Natung, Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Water Resources and Environment & Forest, GoAP on 6th January 2024 in the college auditorium.

The whole event of the camp is coordinated by the Coordination Committee of DNGC including Mr. Botem Moyong (Convenor) and Dr. Kipa Roni (Member).