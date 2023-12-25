Arunachal: National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp Showcases Diversity and Knowledge Sharing at Rajiv Gandhi University

DOIMUKH: The grounds of Rajiv Gandhi University reverberated with enthusiasm and intellectual fervor as it hosted the 26th National Integration and Youth Leadership Camp on 25th December 2023. This esteemed gathering aimed to foster unity, celebrate diversity, and empower young minds to become responsible leaders. The program sequence unfolded seamlessly, captivating participants and guests alike.

The event commenced on a harmonious note with the resonating melody of the University song, filling the air with a sense of pride and belonging. Dr. Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Head of the Department of Social Work, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, setting the stage for a day filled with enlightenment and inspiration.

A distinguished lecture by Prof. Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University Kolkata, illuminated the audience on the theme “Vigyan se Aatmanirbhar Bharat” (Self-reliant India through Science). Prof. Chattopadhyay eloquently discussed India’s remarkable advancements in the field of science, shedding light on its contributions and envisioning future prospects for scientific growth in the nation.

The program further delved into crucial life-saving presentations by representatives of the Indian Army. Medical Officers, Captains Ashish Deswal and Navya Sangwan delivered insightful talks on ‘Basic Life Support’ and ‘Snake Bites,’ respectively. Their presentations emphasized responsible actions and equipped the audience with valuable knowledge for emergency situations.

Kajal Sur, an esteemed artist and Vice President of CCSCOY, mesmerized the audience with his recitation, highlighting essential notes on the significance of leadership and national integration. The cultural segment witnessed an engaging studio drama directed by Smt. Amita Ghosh Roy, Anupam Chattopadhyay, and Dr. Paramita Chakraborty from CCSCOY. Students showcased their talent through two impactful dramas addressing the importance of peer influence on studies and the essence of responsible citizenship.

Dr. Arnab Ghosh from the Department of Zoology extended gratitude and appreciation to all participants and contributors through the Vote of Thanks, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the success of the event. And the day concluded with a memorable photo session and the collective rendition of the National Anthem, evoking a sense of unity and patriotism among the attendees.

The program provided a platform for learning, cultural exchange, and leadership development, reinforcing the values of unity in diversity and fostering responsible citizenship among the youth.