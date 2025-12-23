Arunachal: National Farmers’, Mushroom Day Observed in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng )- National Farmers’ Day-cum-National Mushroom Day was celebrated on Monday at the College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF), Pasighat, in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), East Siang district, Central Agricultural University (Imphal), and the College of Agriculture, Pasighat. The programme saw the participation of around 80 farmers, scientists, students and officials.

Highlighting the infrastructure and achievements of the college in mushroom production, Dr R. C. Shakyar, Professor, CHF Pasighat, informed that the institution currently has a mushroom production capacity of about 100 kg, while spawn production has increased to nearly two tonnes, reflecting a growing emphasis on mushroom cultivation in the region.

During the technical session, Dr P. Raja, Professor and Principal Investigator, All India Coordinated Research Project (AICRP) on Mushroom, CHF Pasighat, delivered a lecture on “Mushroom Farming in Arunachal Pradesh – A Glance.” He described mushrooms as functional foods rich in macronutrients such as high-quality protein, dietary fibre and low fat, along with important micronutrients including B-complex vitamins, vitamin D₂, essential minerals and antioxidants.

Dr Raja also elaborated on bioactive compounds found in mushrooms, such as β-glucans, polysaccharide–protein complexes and natural statins, highlighting their reported roles in immunomodulation, cardiovascular health and other therapeutic properties.

The programme was attended by Agriculture Development Officer (DAO), East Siang district, S. K. Sharma, who encouraged farmers to adopt mushroom cultivation as a viable income-generating activity. Okili Linggi, State Vice President of Kisan Morcha, Arunachal Pradesh, advocated organic mushroom cultivation, stating that mushrooms are naturally organic and can significantly enhance farmers’ livelihoods if produced scientifically.

Addressing the gathering, Dr L. Wangchu, Dean, CHF Pasighat, noted that Arunachal Pradesh’s favourable climate offers strong potential for mushroom cultivation. He emphasised the importance of awareness regarding identification of edible and poisonous mushrooms and informed that specimen bottles have been prepared by the college to assist farmers in proper identification.

The event highlighted the nutritional, medicinal and economic importance of mushrooms and reinforced the need to promote mushroom cultivation among farmers in Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Toge Riba, Subject Matter Specialist and In-charge Head, KVK East Siang, who briefed farmers on improved cultivation practices, economic aspects of mushroom farming and its role in enhancing farm income. He also informed that KVK East Siang is observing Swachhta Pakhwada from December 16 to 30 and Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan Technology Week.