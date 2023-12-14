Arunachal: National Energy Conservation Day Observed across the State

TAWANG- Tawang District observed Energy Conservation Week from November 30th to December 14th, 2023, with a primary focus on promoting sustainable practices and raising awareness about the importance of energy conservation.

The week-long event culminated in Energy Conservation Day on December 14th, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from teachers and students at Government Higher Secondary School Tawang and Town Secondary School Tawang. The objective was to impart knowledge and inspire the younger generation about energy conservation’s crucial role in combating climate change.

Throughout the week, diverse activities engaged participants. An essay and painting competition encouraged students to express their perspectives on energy conservation, fostering creativity and deeper understanding among them.

A significant highlight was the presence of Mr. Hridhar Phuntsok, DDSE (Deputy Director of Education), as the Chief Guest. He acknowledged the importance of energy conservation and encouraged winners of the competitions, emphasizing the need to persist in their efforts towards energy preservation.

A mass rally on December 9th brought together self-help groups, teachers, and students, symbolizing a collective commitment to energy conservation. This rally reinforced the message of adopting sustainable habits in daily life.

Lobsang Chudup, resource person cum Project Officer, Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency, Tawang, summarized the event by emphasizing that individual efforts in conserving energy can significantly impact the environment and pave the way for a more sustainable future.

TEZU- The State Designated Agency (SDA) of BEE; The Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) funded by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power GoI celebrated Energy Conservation Day’ at PM Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Tezu, Lohit District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. P.C. Swain, Vice Principal, Govt. IGG College, Tezu graced the program as the Chief Guest respectively.

Er. Batong Perme, Junior Engineer, APEDA was the resource person and he presented a PPT and awareness on “Mission LiFE” and ways to minimize energy wastage and on how to use energy efficient Appliances and its application in details.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director, APEDA Tezu Division, Er. Z.T. Sorang cited about the Objectives of the National Energy Conservation Day. Around 250 Nos. of participants registered and attended the celebration including the faculties and students from various schools. Felicitation was done to the Chief Guest, the Resource Person and other dignitaries.

Shri Om Prakash, the Principal of PM Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezu shared his words of advice on the importance of energy conservation to the students and other members present in the house. He also appreciated APEDA for organizing such an important program at PM Kendriya Vidyalaya School as the venue and bringing exposure to the students.

Dr. P.C. Swain, the chief guest, encouraged students to adopt energy efficient and environment friendly habits on daily basis. The Chief Guest also stressed towards more physical activities like walking and cycling instead to commute short distances and encouraged young students as well as common public to practice environment friendly activities.

Prize distribution was done to the winners of essay writing competition conducted during the observation of Energy Conservation week.

Shri. Samiran Biswas, faculty of PM Kendriya Vidyalaya Tezu concluded the program with Vote of Thanks by expressing his gratitude to APEDA for the knowledge he gained during the program while appreciating the efforts made by the Government in addressing environmental issues at priority basis.DIPRO

NAMSAI- The State Designated Agency (SDA), Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) funded by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power GoI celebrated Energy Conservation Day’ at JNV Mahadevpur. Dr. Tojum Ete, EAC Mahadevpur, graced the program as the Chief Guest.

He encouraged the students to adopt energy efficient and environment friendly habits on daily basis. He also stressed the importance of inculcating the habit of doing physical activities.

Er. Taba John, Project Officer, APEDA presented a PPT and gave awareness on “Mission LiFE” and ways to minimize energy wastage and efficient energy usage.

Jeeban Rava, GPC Podumoni, Lekang circle shared his experience on shifting from conventional method of farming to energy efficient method of farming. He also shared his experience on the positive aspects of adopting energy efficient method of farming.

Around 350 Nos. of participants registered and attended the celebration including the faculties and students from various schools.

Bhaghat Singh, the Principal in-charge of JNV Mahadevpur, shared his words of advice on the importance of energy conservation.

Prize distribution was done to the winners of essay writing competition conducted during the observation of Energy Conservation week.