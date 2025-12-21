Arunachal: National Bodybuilding Championship Held in Likabali

LIKABALI- The Paklu Taipodia Classic National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship was inaugurated on Saturday at Likabali in Lower Siang district, marking the first national-level bodybuilding championship to be hosted in the area.

The championship was inaugurated by Deputy Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Kardo Nyigyor, who described the event as historic and an honour for the district. A total of 138 athletes from 14 states across the country are participating in the competition, generating widespread enthusiasm among both participants and local residents.

Addressing the gathering, Nyigyor urged athletes and officials to bear with infrastructural limitations, noting that Lower Siang is a relatively new district still in the process of developing basic facilities. He encouraged the athletes to deliver their best performances and serve as inspiration for local youth.

Also Read- Arunachal Local Body Poll: BJP Dominates Zilla and Gram Panchayat

The deputy speaker also asked participants to appreciate the hospitality of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and carry positive impressions back to their home states. He acknowledged the role of Paklu Taipodia, an international bodybuilding champion, in facilitating the hosting of the event in the district.

Lower Siang Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap, who attended the programme as guest of honour, thanked Paklu Taipodia for organising the championship in Likabali. He said the event could be successfully organised despite a busy panchayat election schedule due to the collective support of all stakeholders. Welcoming participants from different parts of the country, Rakshap urged them to uphold the spirit of sportsmanship.

Also Read- Northeast Markets Dazzle with Christmas Colours

He highlighted the championship’s theme, “Say No to Drugs and Yes to Fitness,” stating that it addresses the growing concern of drug abuse while emphasising the importance of physical fitness among youth.

Chief Patron of the event, Yumpe Taipodia, acknowledged that local conditions were not entirely conducive due to ongoing elections but expressed hope that the championship would be organised on a larger scale in the future.

Founder of the Paklu Taipodia Classic Championship, Abhishek Kaushal, said the organisers aim to develop the event into one of the biggest bodybuilding championships in the country in the coming years.

Also Read- Governor Interacts with NCC Cadets at Itanagar Camp

Addressing the gathering, Paklu Taipodia thanked the local MLA, district administration, Mita So Welfare Society (MAWS) and others for their support in making the event possible in her home district for the first time.

She appealed to athletes to explore the district, uphold true sportsmanship and motivate local youth. She also called upon residents of Arunachal Pradesh, particularly Lower Siang district, to actively participate in and support the championship to ensure its success.