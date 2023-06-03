Arunachal: National Arm-Wrestling medal winner Koj Rissang felicitated

ZIRO- If our youth maintain physical fitness, self-discipline and stay away from drugs and alcohol, nothing is impossible and we can achieve glory not only at national but international levels also, said Koj Rissang, the recent National Arm-Wrestling bronze medal winner here today.

During a felicitation programme organized by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at Subansiri Sadan, the 24 year old Rissang, a native of Dutta village informed that he picked up interest in Arm-Wrestling after participating at a local level competition during the Dree festival celebration in 2016. I realized I had some talent at Arm-Wrestling after winning the competition at the Dree festival and then I decided to take up Arm-Wrestling more seriously, he explained.

The winner of bronze medal at the 45-90 kg category at the 45th National Arm-Wrestling championship held at Srinagar from 22nd to 26th May participated by Arm-Wrestlers from 18 states from all over India, Rissang had won the gold medal at the state level championship in 2022 and participated at the National championship held at Telangana in the same year.

Born to Lt.Koj Apo and Lt Koj Taney, Rissang is an orphan from an early age. ‘I have completed my graduation but I will give equal emphasis to both education and Arm-Wrestling as securing a job is my ultimate need for survival’, informed Rissang, while adding it would be good if State Govt. sponsors the cost of the travel also during participations at National championships. Presently we need to bear the cost of our travelling charges, he informed. Rissang also assured that he would strive to strike Gold during the next championship.

Congratulating the young National bronze medal winner, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime advised Rissang to train harder and win the gold medal in the next championship to bring laurel not only to Ziro but also to the state. The DC also gifted some cash amount to Rissang and copies of ‘Mirages Across the Northeast’ to few his relatives who accompanied him to the event.

Earlier, Rissang was also accorded a warm welcome and felicitated by All Dutta Student Union and Extreme Club, Dutta.