Arunachal: Narrow escape for passengers as car gets caught in water burst in Upper Siang

YINGKIONG- The passengers of a car had a narrow escape when they were caught in a heavy stream of water flow caused by rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district on Friday.

The incident took place on Pasighat-Yingkiong road at National Highway 513 at Pangin in the Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The viral video of the incident shows that the passengers escaped the clutches of death by jumping out of the car.

The Superintendent of Police of the Upper Siang district administration has confirmed the incident.

No casualty or injury has been reported in the incident, but one vehicle was damaged, he said.

The whole incident was captured in a mobile camera and the video has gone viral.

Arunachal Pradesh has been receiving torrential rains for the last couple of days, triggering landslides and consequent roadblocks.