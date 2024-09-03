ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Narcotics Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Tawang

Going forward, the NCORD meetings will be held quarterly in compliance with the latest government order.

Last Updated: September 3, 2024
1 minute read
TAWANG-  The Tawang Police today conducted a Narcotics Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Tawang. The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including SP Tawang DW Thongon, DFO Piyush Gaikwad, Superintendent of Tax, Excise and Narcotics Lham Tsering, CDPO Dondup Pema, members from state and central intelligence agencies, and Bazaar Committee Secretaries.

During the meeting, SP Tawang delivered a PowerPoint presentation outlining the role and responsibilities of the district-level NCORD committee. He highlighted the challenges of illicit narcotic crop cultivation in various parts of the country and the government’s efforts to implement alternative development programs in those areas.

SP Tawang expressed concern about the presence of wild cannabis in the region and called for the cooperation of villagers and paramilitary forces in eradicating it.

Also Read-  CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former West Kameng DC and 2 Other Officials in Corruption Case

He further informed that prior to 2021, no cases under the NDPS Act were registered in Tawang. However, since then, six cases have been registered, emphasizing the need to curb the growing threat. SP Tawang urged the Bazaar Secretaries and Gaon Burahs to actively share intelligence with the police to identify and apprehend any peddlers operating in the district.

During the discussion, Tsangpa Tashi, the Bazaar Secretary of Nehru Market, suggested that the police conduct surprise inspections of snooker houses and bars. Representatives from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) recommended stricter monitoring of Indo- Bhutan border check gates by the SSB, IB, and police.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a hub for adventure tourism; Tourism Minister

In his remarks, I/c Deputy Commissioner Sang Khandu underscored the importance of regular NCORD meetings to stay vigilant against the narcotics threat. While the number of NDPS cases in Tawang is not high, he stressed the need for alertness.

He urged intelligence agencies and bazaar committees to gather more information to control potential issues before they escalate. He also directed the Women and Child Development and Health departments to utilize Anganwadi and ASHA workers to collect information on any anti-social activities and report them to the police promptly.

