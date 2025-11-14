Arunachal

Arunachal: Namsai Students Celebrate Children’s Day

District Library Namsai marks Children’s Day and 150 years of “Vande Mataram” with literary competitions and motivational messages for students.

Arunachal: Namsai Students Celebrate Children’s Day at District Library

NAMSAI- Children’s Day, along with the 150th anniversary of the national song “Vande Mataram,” was observed on Thursday at the District Library, Namsai, with a series of literary and cultural activities designed to encourage creativity and learning among schoolchildren. The event drew around 80 students from various schools who participated enthusiastically in drawing, quiz and essay-writing competitions.

The library premises were filled with vibrant artwork created by the children, drawing appreciation from teachers, guests and visitors in attendance. The competitions aimed to promote literary engagement, artistic expression and a deeper understanding of national heritage among young learners.

Welcoming the participants, Librarian S. Mukhopadhyay underscored the importance of celebrating Children’s Day in conjunction with the 150th year of “Vande Mataram.” He urged students to make better use of library resources to enhance their knowledge and grow into responsible and informed citizens.

Delivering the keynote address, Namsai Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa encouraged students to draw inspiration from the nation’s leaders, freedom fighters and countless individuals who contributed to India’s progress. He stressed that perseverance and hard work remain essential to achieving personal and academic success. Khampa also advised students to spend more time in the library to develop strong reading habits and a spirit of lifelong learning.

The programme was attended by Namsai ADC N.K. Namchoom, Deputy Secretary Divisional Commissioner (E/Z) R. Karlo, AC Sarah E. Borang, and several teachers and officers from different schools. The literary events were coordinated and conducted by Raju Dutta, PGT, and Manosh Kr, Vice Principal, who served as resource persons for the day.

The celebration highlighted the significance of nurturing young minds while honouring a historic national milestone, reinforcing the library’s role as a centre for community learning and cultural engagement.

