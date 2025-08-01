Arunachal: Namsai Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan: Frontline Warriors Felicitated for Outstanding Performance

NAMSAI- A grand Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh was organized today at the Multipurpose Cultural Hall, Namsai, to honour the dedication and hard work of frontline workers who played a vital role in achieving saturation of key performance indicators under the Sampoornata Abhiyan campaign.

The event was graced by Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai, as the Chief Guest, and Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ZPC Namsai, as Guest of Honour. The programme witnessed the presence of the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai C R Khampa, DPO-cum-DNO (ADP & ABP), HoDs, ASHAs, Anganwadi workers, and other grassroots functionaries.

DC C R Khampa, in his address, outlined the vision and successful implementation of the Sampoornata Abhiyan, a focused three-month national campaign (July–September 2024) targeting saturation of six key performance indicators in 112 Aspirational Districts and 500 Aspirational Blocks across the country. He proudly announced that Namsai district saturated four KPIs, while Chongkham block saturated three, thanks to coordinated inter-departmental efforts.

In recognition of these achievements, NITI Aayog has conferred a Bronze Medal to Namsai Aspirational District and a Copper Medal to Chongkham Aspirational Block, with a formal felicitation scheduled for tomorrow at Itanagar.

Chief Guest Chau Zingnu Namchoom congratulated all departments and frontline functionaries for their selfless service. Emphasizing his vision for a “Clean and Green Namsai,” he advocated regular cleanliness drives and pledged 10% of his MLALAD funds for skill development to further boost the district’s ADP performance. He also raised concerns about rising dengue cases and urged heightened public awareness and preventive efforts.

ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun lauded the grassroots workforce and called for greater team spirit and coordination to elevate Namsai from an Aspirational to an Inspirational District.

The event concluded with the felicitation and distribution of cash incentives to hundreds of frontline workers—ASHAs, ANMs, Anganwadi staff, Soil Mitras, Gram Sevikas, health and education officers, engineers, and support staff—for their unflinching commitment to public service.