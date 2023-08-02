ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Namsai Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 17 Lakh; Arrested Two Drug Peddlers

suspected heroin was packed in 49 soap case.

Last Updated: August 2, 2023
Photo- Namsai Police

NAMSAI-   In one of the single largest seizures of drugs in the state, Namsai Police has arrested two drug peddlers with 499.15 grms suspected heroin, valued at Rs 17.15 Lakhs in the international market, from Bogamur Pahargaon Village in Namsai district. 

After receiving an input regarding suspected possession and dealing of drugs/contraband substances, a team was formed on 29/07/2023 under the close supervision of SP Namsai S. Thinley.

The team was led by SDPO Namsai Chera Sawan and comprised of OC PS Namsai Inspr. O. Gao, OC PS Mahadevpur Inspr. A.K Pandey, Namsai PS ready party and personnel of ‘A’ coy CRPF Namsai .

The team later raided in the wee hours of 30/07/2023, the house of suspects namely, Bhaskar Gogoi, 32 yrs and Putulon Gogoi, 28 yrs, Bogamur Pahargaon village under Namsai police station.

During the raid the police team recovered and seized a total of 49 soap case containing suspected heroin weighing 499.15 grams from their house and sales proceed of Rs 30500/- only.

The current market value of the recovered drugs is approximately Rs 17,15,000/-(Rupees Seventeen lakh Fifteen Thousand). A case vide NMS PS C/No. 42/23 U/S 21(C) NDPS ACT has been registered in Namsai PS.

The arrested duo are notorious drugs peddlers of the district and have been engaged in huge inter- state smuggling of drugs in recent past. Other facts related to the case is being investigated.

