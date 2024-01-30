Arunachal: Namsai Police, Running Wolves riders club celebrate Road safety week

NAMSAI- The Namsai District Police along with Running Wolves riders club Namsai celebrated Road safety week and organised a bike rally on Tuesday to generate awareness on road safety.

The bike rally was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner Namsai and Superintendent of Police Namsai from APIL ground Namsai and culminated at Arunachal University of Studies Namsai where more than hundred students and faculties of AUS Namsai and commuters took part in the awareness event.

During the event at AUS the DC and SP Namsai deliberated on road safety measures, its importance and penal provisions.

The event also included free medical camp for drivers and riders in collaboration with District Medical Namsai. Other events such as Essay and drawing competitions are being conducted by the District Police at schools to educate students on road safety.