Arunachal: Namsai Police Re-arrest 3 of the 4 Jailbreak Escapees

NAMSAI- The Namsai Police, with the help of paramilitary forces, have successfully apprehended three out of the four hardcore criminals within 48 hours of their daring escape from Namsai Jail early Sunday morning, informed a senior police officer.

A joint operation was conducted in the late last night by the Namsai District Police, Assam Rifles, IRBN, and CRPF has led to the re-arrest of three out of four convicts who were escaped from Namsai Jail on August 17, 2024, said SP Namsai.

These Jail breakers who again arrested are Mileswar Dihingia- arrested from Lekang Gohain Gaon, Arjun Kanda and Robin Churin- both arrested from Piong Kachari.

The fourth escapee, Gopal Munda, who had been arrested under the POCSO Act, remains at large.