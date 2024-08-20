ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Namsai Police Re-arrest 3 of the 4 Jailbreak Escapees

The fourth escapee, Gopal Munda, who had been arrested under the POCSO Act, remains at large.

Last Updated: August 20, 2024
Less than a minute
Arunachal: Namsai Police Re-arrest 3 of the 4 Jailbreak Escapees

NAMSAI-  The Namsai Police, with the help of paramilitary forces, have successfully apprehended three out of the four hardcore criminals within 48 hours of their daring escape from Namsai Jail early Sunday morning, informed a senior police officer.

A joint operation was conducted in the late last night by the Namsai District Police, Assam Rifles, IRBN, and CRPF has led to the re-arrest of three out of four convicts who were escaped from Namsai Jail on August 17, 2024, said SP Namsai.

ADVERTISEMENT

These Jail breakers who again arrested are Mileswar Dihingia- arrested from Lekang Gohain Gaon, Arjun Kanda and  Robin Churin- both arrested from Piong Kachari.

The fourth escapee, Gopal Munda, who had been arrested under the POCSO Act, remains at large.

Tags
Last Updated: August 20, 2024
Less than a minute
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Drug Peddler Apprehended in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Drug Peddler Apprehended in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Tawang police arrested 10 including 3 habitual drug peddlers with heroin worth of 1.2 Lakh

Arunachal: Tawang police arrested 10 including 3 habitual drug peddlers with heroin worth of 1.2 Lakh

Arunachal: 2 Govt employees with Suspected Heroin arrested by Itanagar Capital Police

Arunachal: 2 Govt employees with Suspected Heroin arrested by Itanagar Capital Police

Arunachal: Two Suspected SULFA Cadres, Arrested by Lohit District Police

Arunachal: Two Suspected ULFA Cadres, Arrested by Lohit District Police

Arunachal:  Naharlagun Police Arrest Habitual Thief

Arunachal:  Naharlagun Police Arrest Habitual Thief

Arunachal : Naharlagun Police Arrest one Fraudster

Arunachal : Naharlagun Police Arrest one Fraudster

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrest five interstate drug peddlers

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police arrest five interstate drug peddlers

Arunachal: Drug Peddler Nabbed In Tarajuli with 22.06 grams heroin

Arunachal: Drug Peddler Nabbed In Tarajuli with 22.06 grams heroin

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Three More Drug Peddlers

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Three More Drug Peddlers

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Recover Kidnapped Woman from Bihar, Minor Girl from Assam

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Recover Kidnapped Woman from Bihar, Minor Girl from Assam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button