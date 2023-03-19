ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Namsai Police arrested 4 bike-lifters, recovered 26 stolen two-wheelers

Among the twenty-six recovered motorcycles, 11 Bajaj Pulsar, 3 Royal Enfields, 3 super splendors, 2 Yamaha, 3 Glamour bikes, 2 Apache bikes, 1 scooter, and 1 TVS Rider.

NAMSAI-   The Namsai Police on Saturday arrested four bike lifters, and recovered 26 two-wheelers from various part of Arunachal Pradesh. These two wheelers were theft during 2022-23

According to police sources, four two-wheelers were found in Dambuk (Lower Dibang Valley), one in Anini (Dibang Valley), nine in Mudoi (Changlang), and the remaining twelve were found in the area of Chongkham police station in Namsai district.

Among the twenty-six recovered motorcycles,  11 Bajaj Pulsar, 3 Royal Enfields, 3 super splendors, 2 Yamaha, 3 Glamour bikes, 2 Apache bikes, 1 scooter, and 1 TVS Rider.

Ripunjoy Duwara, a 27-year-old from Tinsukia (Assam), was the first person arrested by the SIT, which was led by Namsai SDPO Chera Saban and was supervised by SP Dr. DW Thongon. The Tinsukia police assisted the SIT in the arrest of Duwara.

The SIT later arrested Babul Buragohain, 35, of Sumonipathar villager in Sadiya (Assam), and Sanjit Shakti, 32, of Kherani villager in Namsai, based on Duwara’s revelation. The fourth individual, 37-year-old Girin Saikia of Namsai’s 2nd Mile neighborhood, was also taken into custody.

The Engine /Chasis number of all recovered two wheelers are being circulated to all Districts of Arunachal Pradesh as well as neighbouring states.

