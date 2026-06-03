Arunachal: Namsai Police Arrest Seven Drug Peddlers, Seize Over 75 Grams of Suspected Heroin

NAMSAI- Namsai Police has intensified its campaign against drug trafficking and substance abuse, resulting in the arrest of seven alleged drug peddlers and the seizure of approximately 75.86 grams of suspected heroin during a series of operations conducted over the last one and a half months.

According to police officials, the operations were carried out by the District Anti Drug Squad (ADS) based on intelligence inputs gathered from various locations across the district. The enforcement drive forms part of the district police’s ongoing efforts to curb the spread of narcotics and dismantle drug distribution networks.

The Anti Drug Squad was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Namsai, and comprised Inspector A.K. Pandey, Inspector N.K. Khen, Inspector T. Padung, Sub-Inspector R. Ado and Sub-Inspector R. Kahik. The operations were coordinated by Dy.SP (Headquarters) Matin Ratan under the overall supervision of Superintendent of Police Sangey Thinley, APPS.

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Police stated that seven separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered during the operations. A total of seven accused individuals were arrested in connection with the cases, while suspected heroin weighing approximately 75.86 grams was seized.

Officials said the seizures were made from different locations across Namsai district as part of targeted enforcement actions aimed at disrupting drug trafficking activities and preventing the circulation of narcotics.

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In addition to criminal investigations under the NDPS Act, Namsai Police has initiated preventive measures against habitual offenders. Authorities said action under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act is being pursued against repeat offenders as part of efforts to curb recidivism and weaken organized drug networks.

Police officials described the move as a proactive step intended to prevent habitual offenders from continuing their involvement in drug-related activities and to strengthen long-term enforcement outcomes.

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Namsai Police has also appealed to members of the public to cooperate in the anti-drug campaign by sharing credible information regarding drug trafficking, drug peddling and related criminal activities. Authorities assured that the identity of informants would be kept strictly confidential.

The district police reiterated its commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy against narcotics-related offences and stated that stringent legal action would continue against individuals found involved in the illicit drug trade.

The latest enforcement actions reflect growing efforts by law enforcement agencies in Arunachal Pradesh to address concerns related to substance abuse and drug trafficking through a combination of intelligence gathering, preventive detention measures and community participation.