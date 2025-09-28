Arunachal

Arunachal: Namsai Observes World Tourism Day with Workshop on Responsible and Sustainable Tourism

As part of the program, C.R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, released the first edition booklet on Namsai Tourism

NAMSAI-  To mark World Tourism Day 2025, the Department of Tourism, Namsai District, organized a workshop on “Responsible and Sustainable Tourism” at the DC’s Conference Hall. The event, held under the global theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation”, brought together a wide range of stakeholders including homestay operators, hoteliers, tour operators, resort and guest house owners, and DDUSY beneficiaries (2018–2024).

Welcoming the gathering, Dr. Keshab Sarmah, i/c District Tourism Officer, emphasized the need for sustainable practices to preserve Namsai’s rich natural and cultural heritage. He highlighted the district’s vision of transforming itself into an eco-friendly tourism destination through stronger collaboration among stakeholders.

As part of the program, C.R. Khampa, Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, released the first edition booklet on Namsai Tourism and presented details on advisory signboards installed across the district to guide visitors responsibly.

Sessions were led by Loren Sonowal of the Nature Conservation Society and Nang Chetjawa Mannow, tour operator at Laypan Tours & Travels. They spoke on Namsai’s prospects as a sustainable destination, engaging participants through shared experiences and practical ideas for promoting responsible tourism within the community.

In his concluding address, DC Khampa urged all stakeholders to take active responsibility in educating tourists, enforcing advisories, and ensuring a collaborative effort to strengthen Namsai’s tourism sector.

The event closed with a vote of thanks by Mrs  Eliza N. Ruttum, TIO, who reaffirmed the collective commitment to transforming Namsai into a model destination for responsible and sustainable tourism.

