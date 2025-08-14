Arunachal: Namsai Observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day; Veterans Seva Kendra Inaugurated

NAMSAI- Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was solemnly observed today at the DC’s Conference Hall, Namsai, in the presence of Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA-Namsai, i/c Deputy Commissioner Nang Koliani Namchoom, administrative officers, heads of departments, ex-servicemen, and officials from various government offices.

In his address, Chau Zingnu Namchoom reflected on the immense human suffering during the Partition of India in 1947, which saw countless lives lost, widespread riots, and the forced migration of millions. He emphasized that the day should serve as a reminder of the need for unity, peace, and harmony in the country.

Also Read- ITBP’s First-Ever Procurement of Local Organic Produce Marks Historic Day in Lohit

As part of the observance, a documentary video on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was screened, and a Memory Lane exhibition displayed rare historical photographs from the era, offering a poignant reminder of the nation’s turbulent past.

On the occasion, the Veterans Seva Kendra of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, Arunachal Pradesh (Namsai Unit) was inaugurated at the District Secretariat. The centre will cater to the welfare and needs of ex-servicemen and their families in the Namsai district, providing a dedicated space for support and services.