Arunachal: Namsai Mini Secretariat Block– B building in Court Case, DC rues over the obstacle  

Namsai- Emerging leap and bound in infrastructural development to meet up the severe shortage for better administration, the Namsai district faced sudden jolt after a Court Case filed against the Mini Secretariat Block – B building violating Forest Act which is being built in the same premises of Block– A building.

“We have acute shortage of office building to run normal public services. The district has been in the pace of development and come up with several buildings in order to deliver better services.

Amid these Mini Secretariat Block– B building is one of the key which has been on the final stage of completion and could have accommodated various department unfortunately somebody filed Court Case citing violation of Forest Act resulting complete halt of entire work”, informed RK Sharma DC Namsai.

When enquired about the status of the building, The PWD, executing department rues over the Court Case and said entire work have been stopped since March 20 last due to nonpayment of running bills to the contractor.

Until the Case is settled we could not carry on the remaining work and hand it to the district administration. Whatever motive the individual has should amicably resolve to complete the building in time for the largest interest of the district.

The Court Case has miserably hampering the pace of development and discourages the department and the team to maintain the spirit of work culture”, expresses the Dept sources further.

Meanwhile, On 25 November 2014, the Namsai subdivision of Lohit district was declared as a new district of Arunachal Pradesh, the 18th district of the state. The district has total 95,950 populations as per 2011 census.