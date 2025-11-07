Arunachal: Namsai Marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram

NAMSAI- Namsai district on Friday joined nationwide celebrations marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, with programmes held across all administrative circles. The day was marked by mass rallies, community participation, and collective singing of the national song, reflecting widespread patriotic fervour.

At the district headquarters, a large rally was taken out from 2nd Mile to the District Secretariat. The event was led by Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Namsai Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, accompanied by Heads of Departments, PRI members, police personnel, students, and residents. Participants carried the tricolour and sang Vande Mataram in unison at the Secretariat grounds.

A Swadeshi Pledge was administered during the gathering, reinforcing themes of self-reliance and responsible citizenship. Attendees also viewed the live telecast of the Prime Minister’s address commemorating the 150-year milestone.

In his remarks, the Deputy Chief Minister commended the district administration for conducting simultaneous celebrations across various circles of Namsai and throughout Arunachal Pradesh. He noted that the anniversary serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters and urged citizens to uphold the ideals embedded in the national song.

Mein highlighted the relevance of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and called on residents to reduce dependence on foreign goods. He encouraged the youth to embrace the spirit of Vande Mataram as a guiding force for unity, national pride, and commitment to the nation’s progress.

Similar observances were held in Chongkham, Lekang, Lathao, Piyong, and Jaipur circles, where officers, teachers, students, and local residents participated in mass singing ceremonies and patriotic events. The programmes collectively reinforced the message of devotion to the motherland and the enduring cultural legacy of Vande Mataram.