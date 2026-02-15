Arunachal: Namsai Gets New Ayushman Arogya Mandir Facility

NAMSAI- The Ayushman Arogya Mandir (Arogyam Pramam Dhanam) Sub-Centre at Bhogamur was formally inaugurated on February 14 by Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, coinciding with an External Assessment under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

The programme was attended by Deputy Commissioner C.R. Khampa, District Medical Officer Dr. Nang Soreya Namchoom, external assessors, health officials, PRI members and local residents.

Constructed under the MLA Local Area Development (LAD) fund, the new building aims to strengthen primary healthcare services in Bhogamur and surrounding villages. Speaking at the event, Namchoom appreciated the efforts of health staff and community members in maintaining the facility and expressed optimism about achieving national-level NQAS certification.

He urged the public to take collective ownership of the centre and announced plans to sanction additional bachelor barracks and a public toilet to support staff and visitors.

Deputy Commissioner Khampa thanked the MLA for facilitating improved healthcare access and encouraged residents to treat the newly renamed Ayushman Arogya Mandir as a community asset. He also highlighted the importance of optimally utilising the “Pratiksha” birth waiting home to support expecting mothers facing transportation challenges.

District Reproductive and Child Health Officer (DRCHO) Namsai outlined the services available at the health centre and acknowledged the contributions of local stakeholders in its development. During the programme, several community leaders announced voluntary donations, including a domestic refrigerator, benches, a water filter and office furniture, reflecting local participation in strengthening health infrastructure.

The event concluded with a plantation drive involving the MLA, district officials, assessors and health workers, symbolising community commitment towards sustainable healthcare initiatives. Officials said the inauguration and assessment mark an important step toward improving quality health services and expanding outreach in rural areas of Namsai district.