Arunachal: Namsai District Wins 2nd Place in NITI for States Use Case Challenge Awards 2025

NAMSAI-  In a proud achievement for Arunachal Pradesh, Namsai District has secured 2nd place in the NITI for States Use Case Challenge Awards 2025 under the Agriculture and Allied Services theme for its innovative initiative titled “Driving Adoption of Soil Health Card.” The award includes a cash prize of ₹3 lakh, recognizing Namsai’s efforts toward promoting sustainable farming and data-driven agricultural reform.

The award was presented under the NITI for States (NFS) platform, hosted by the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in collaboration with NITI Aayog as part of the State Support Mission. The felicitation ceremony took place on October 9, 2025.

The NITI for States Use Case Challenge, organized between December 2024 and February 2025, invited District Magistrates and Collectors from Aspirational Districts and Blocks across India to identify key local challenges, analyze them using data, and design replicable, impact-driven interventions.

Out of 250+ submissions across six thematic areas — Health & Nutrition, Education, Agriculture & Allied Services, Infrastructure, Social Development, and Financial Inclusion & Skill Development — Namsai’s project stood out for its practical and farmer-centric model.

The “Driving Adoption of Soil Health Card” initiative focuses on empowering farmers with scientific soil analysis, encouraging the balanced use of fertilizers, and improving long-term productivity. By leveraging digital data and local outreach, the program promotes sustainability and enhances awareness of soil management practices among small and marginal farmers.

This recognition not only brings pride to Namsai District Administration but also sets a benchmark for other regions aiming to align innovation with grassroots development and environmental responsibility.

