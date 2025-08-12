Arunachal: Namsai Celebrates National Librarian’s Day Honouring Dr. S. R. Ranganathan

NAMSAI- The District Library, Namsai celebrated National Librarian’s Day with great enthusiasm in remembrance of Dr. S. R. Ranganathan, the Father of Library Science in India. The event brought together officials, educators, and students for a day of inspiration and learning.

Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Namsai-cum-Advisor to the Minister (SYA, RWD), graced the occasion as Chief Guest, accompanied by N. K. Namchoom, i/c DC Namsai, S. Thinley, SP Namsai, Tape Bagra, IAS (Retd.), R. Karlo, SDO, along with administrative officers, Heads of Departments, and teachers. Around 135 students from GHSS Namsai, GSS Namsai, Zenith Child School, VKV Namsai, KV Namsai, Sand Valley School, and Green View School participated.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Guest urged students to actively participate in extracurricular activities to boost self-confidence and ensure holistic development.

A special felicitation was given to Ms. Agu Pertin, an avid reader of the District Library and a proud resident of Namsai, for qualifying the APPSCCE 2025 and securing the post of Assistant Protocol Officer.

The celebration also featured quiz competitions on Har Ghar Tiranga, as well as drawing and extempore speech contests, showcasing the creativity and talent of participating students. The engaging events were met with enthusiasm and applause from the audience.